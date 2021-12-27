Danville's Institute seeks leader for new president position

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research recently announced its search for a president, a new position created by the board of trustees.

To aid in the transition process, Betty Jo Foster will serve as interim president for the newly formed role. Current Executive Director Mark Gignac will continue with certain administrative and operational responsibilities under the new structure. The expansion of executive leadership is a result of extensive growth in the level of activity of the Institute, as well as strategic succession planning.

“The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has served as a regional catalyst for economic growth and transformation of Southern Virginia since 2002, and we are committed to ensuring this legacy continues for many more decades to come,” said Roy Ford Jr., chair of the Institute board of trustees. “While the board recognizes and appreciates the accomplishments of IALR under the leadership of Mark Gignac, our recent completion of a seven-month strategic planning process uncovered the need for expanded top management resources to provide increased strategic leadership. The addition of a President will help better balance and focus responsibilities while fulfilling our strategy of intentional, well-executed succession planning.”

The Institute has formed a seven-member search committee to identify, interview and recommend candidates for the position. It has also chosen Korn Ferry in Washington, D.C., to conduct a national search. The firm will work with community stakeholders to gather input regarding the preferred attributes and qualifications for the new president. The president will provide high-level, strategic leadership and the goal is to fill the position in 2022.

Foster will serve as interim president effective Jan. 5. She brings leadership experience to the role which includes time as former chair of the Institute board of trustees. She also has served as interim president for both Danville Community College and Central Virginia Community College. In addition, she was the interim president and CEO for the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Betty Jo Foster as Interim President and look forward to the keen insight and strategic oversight she will provide,” Ford said. “Her valuable experience and deep knowledge of our area’s challenges and opportunities will aid our efforts to establish an expanded leadership structure and continue driving successful economic transformation throughout Southern Virginia.”