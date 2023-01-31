Danville's MLK Bridge to be repaired in coming years

The city is looking to repair part of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge where some of the concrete is coming apart.

Scheduled bridge inspections over the years have identified a problem with what's technically called spalling and delamination of concrete in the top of some of the columns at the floor beam connections, said city engineer Brian Dunevant.

Simply put, some of the concrete is coming apart.

The floor beams support the bridge's deck.

The problems are also occurring on the floor beams in the area directly above the their support columns, Dunevant said.

"This has resulted in some exposure of some reinforcing steel at those connections," he said.

None of the problems pose a danger to drivers, Dunevant said.

All of those issues have been found on the northbound part of the 825-foot bridge heading from downtown Danville to North Main Street.

The city sent out a request for proposals seeking bids from firms for engineering services to create plans and specifications for a repair. Bids are due to the city Friday.

A Lynchburg-based firm, Schwartz & Associates, inspects the bridge every six months, Dunevant said. The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration require inspections of bridges.

"VDOT reviews all of our bridge inspections," Dunevant said. "Any upgrades or repairs are usually based on those inspections."

While the cost of the project is unknown, VDOT has allocated about $4.2 million for it from its State of Good Repair funds. The city of Danville would cover any costs beyond that amount, Dunevant said.

Officials plan for the rehab work to be complete by 2027, he said. However, the amount of work to be done is not yet known, he added.

"We don't know the exact scope of the repair until a consultant is selected and has the opportunity to review the problem and discuss options for a repair," Dunevant said. "But essentially, the goal of the project is to correct the cause of the problem and fix the problem."

The bridge was built around 1927. The structure above its arches was reconstructed by VDOT around 2005, Dunevant said.

As for bid proposals, the city will review them and select the firms to be interviewed for the project, he said.

"After interviews, a consultant will be selected for the work," Dunevant said. "That consultant will develop plans and specifications for the repair work. A construction contract will then be advertised for bids."