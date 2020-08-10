Danville's response to census falls short; city, community groups urging residents to be counted

Danville's response rate to the 2020 U.S. Census is below that of the rest of the nation, and officials are doing what they can to encourage participation.
The city's response rate to the Census was 56.9%, less than the national average at 63.2% as of Monday, according to the U.S. Census website at 2020census.gov.
Danville's rate lags behind that of the rest of Virginia by 11 percentage points. The state's response rate is among the top 10 highest in the nation, at 67.9%, according to census data.
"Currently, the response rates are lower in rural areas and in historically undercounted communities such as African-Americans and those who are aging," said U.S. Census spokeswoman Tasha Chambers.
Responses to the Census shape federal decisions on how billions of dollars in federal funds will go to communities each year for the next decade for critical services, Chambers said. They also determine how many seats in the House of Representatives each state gets, she added.
"Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census," Chambers said.
Pittsylvania County's response rate as of Monday was at 63.8%, slightly higher than that of the nation but below the state's, according to online Census figures.
However, a lot of tracts within Danville and Pittsylvania County meet or exceed the response rate from the 2010 Census, Chambers pointed out.
The final response rate in Danville to the 2010 U.S. Census was 63.5% and that of the county was 66.3%, Chambers said.
"Pittsylvania is ahead," she said. "Danville is behind, but it has over a month to increase its responses."
Danville had a population of 43,055 people, according to the Census from 10 years ago. That figure declined by 7% to 40,044 as of July 1, 2019, according to the latest population estimate on the U.S. Census Bureau website.
Earl Reynolds, deputy city manager for Danville, said there is a committee that has worked to encourage census response.
"We've reached out to other organizations in the community to get the word out and get people to get that information in," Reynolds said.
The city is sending postcards with residents' utility bills reminding people to respond, and has done videos and and advertising, he said.
An undercount can cause a community to lose out on funding for programs and services.
"It goes to other communities," said Andrew Reamer, research professor at George Washington's GW Institute of Public Policy, told the Register & Bee in February. "Danville is giving its money away to other localities that count themselves. Every other community benefits from Danville not counting."
The census began in mid-March in most places and field data collection will end by Sept. 30.
Field operations were suspended in mid-March due to the COVID pandemic, but re-started in phases beginning in May, she said.
"The Census Bureau has continually assessed our operational plans, taking into account federal, state, and local guidance, and the status of COVID-19 cases to ensure that we can safely fulfill our mission," she said. "Our continuous rigorous analysis led to a phased restart that began in May, and a soft launch of the non-response follow-up operation that began early in a number of area census offices in mid-July."
Non-response followup involves census takers interviewing households in person. That has not started in Danville and Pittsylvania County yet, but Census workers have been hired and are being trained, Chambers said.
"When census takers go out into the community, they will PPE and maintain social distancing," she said.
But there are always some people who will not participate, Reynolds said.
"There are certain groups within our broader community that just don't like to respond to surveys," he said. "I don't care how you present it."
The candidates of the Danville chapter of The Links, Inc. held a community drive-through campaign in sections of Gay, Ross, Holbrook and Sycamore streets on July 25 to encourage residents to complete and mail in their 2020 Census forms.
The campaign was part of The Links' initiative, "Connected in Green: We All Count - 2020 Census," to educate undercounted parts of the community about the importance of the census.
Possible reasons for lack of response from certain segments include distrust of the census and use of P.O. boxes in rural areas, Chambers said.
"Communities of color historically may not believe that their responses are kept confidential," she said. "We are sworn for life to protect census responses. We work with trusted partners and hire locally to help build trust."
Also, "we do not send census questionnaires to P.O. boxes because they cannot be matched to physical addresses," Chambers added.
In addition, aging communities may need help completing the census. Local partners and groups like the AARP help ensure the elderly have the resources they need to participate, she said.
