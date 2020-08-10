Danville's response to census falls short; city, community groups urging residents to be counted

However, a lot of tracts within Danville and Pittsylvania County meet or exceed the response rate from the 2010 Census, Chambers pointed out.

The final response rate in Danville to the 2010 U.S. Census was 63.5% and that of the county was 66.3%, Chambers said.

"Pittsylvania is ahead," she said. "Danville is behind, but it has over a month to increase its responses."

Danville had a population of 43,055 people, according to the Census from 10 years ago. That figure declined by 7% to 40,044 as of July 1, 2019, according to the latest population estimate on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Earl Reynolds, deputy city manager for Danville, said there is a committee that has worked to encourage census response.

"We've reached out to other organizations in the community to get the word out and get people to get that information in," Reynolds said.

The city is sending postcards with residents' utility bills reminding people to respond, and has done videos and and advertising, he said.

An undercount can cause a community to lose out on funding for programs and services.