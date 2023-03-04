A 25-year celebration for a school serving students with autism and mental health needs brought a congressman and local football legend to the spotlight in Danville on Friday afternoon.

Rivermont: A New Story School marked its 25th anniversary with live music, videos, refreshments and guest speakers at an event at the school at 441 Piney Forest Road.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, and former pro football player Ferrell Edmonds were among the speakers at the celebration. Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo also gave remarks at the event.

During his speech, Good pointed out the vital role teachers play in everyone's lives, leaving an indelible impression on students.

"We don't typically remember who our congressman was when we were a kid, and we don't even always remember our administrators, but we remember our teachers," Good told attendees. "All of us can point back to our teachers that invested in our lives."

Everyone also remembers what those educators said, "what they told us, remember what they modeled," Good adding that he grew up in Lynchburg in a disadvantaged home and was on food stamps.

Good, a father of three, said one of his children needed extra help due to learning challenges.

"That gives you a special place in your heart for those who go through that journey and for those who work with children who need extra support, so I have an extra appreciation ... from the experience that we went through," Good said.

"Thank you for what you do because you are certainly making a difference and it does last a lifetime," he added.

Rivermont School, based in Lynchburg, serves more than 800 students all over Virginia and has 15 schools. Danville's location is the fourth school.

Darren Pfaff, regional vice president for Rivermont, presented a 25-year plague to Danville Rivermont School Principal Terry Templeton.

Jim McGee, manager at Rivermont, helped develop Rivermont in 1986 as a "step-down" program to serve students after long stays in the hospital.

"There was concern that students would have a difficult time adjusting after lengthy hospitalization, so Rivermont would be a way to transition them into the public school environment," McGee said.

It was originally housed at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Rivermont had an educational and social-emotional focus to enable students to gain the skills necessary to be successful in the community, he said. The school moved into its own building in 1988, where its Lynchburg North school is now located.

"Our desire was to make our services available to communities across Virginia to help students and their families," McGee said. "We went from 15 students to 15 schools over the last three decades."

Rivermont's second school opened in Chase City in 1996, and its third began in Roanoke in 1997, with Danville's location starting up in 1998, originally in Chatham, McGee said.

"Twenty-five years is truly a wonderful milestone," Mayo said during his remarks. "I'm certain that everyone today recognizes the importance of the work of educators."

Teachers like those at Rivermont not only educate kids, but can be a source of comfort and guidance, Mayo pointed out.

"They can be a calming force in the lives of students," Mayo added. "They're counselors, they're mentors."

Edmonds, a native of Danville, is the father of Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmonds, who grew up in the area and are all professional football players.

He is a graduate of George Washington High School, where he was renowned student-athlete.

He played football at the University of Maryland as a tight end before going on to play in the NFL from 1988-94 for the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks.

During his speech, Edmonds said he grew up in a large family, with six sisters and two brothers.

"What can we give back that God gave to us?" Edmonds and his wife asked when they were doing their own family planning. "God blessed us with three wonderful boys. At that time, we were wondering, 'How can we help Danville in a positive fashion?'"

He and his wife decided to become foster parents and many of them attended Rivermont, he said.

"A lot of our kids came to Rivermont because the kids that we dealt with were therapeutic," Edmonds recalled. "They had problems, they had different things that were going on in their lives."

He recalled his own struggles during his youth.

"I used to stutter," Edmonds said, pointing out the challenges students at Rivermont face, as well.

Numerous other individuals spoke at the event, as well, including senior vice president Beth Ackerman, and Life Push LLC Founder Nicholas Sturdivant.

Music included Rivermont-Danville staff performing the song "One Love," by Bob Marley and the Wailers, and a short and quick version of "Lean on Me," by Bill Withers.