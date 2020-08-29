Danville's Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade canceled

Santa Claus won't be riding through downtown Danville for the Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade this year.

Organizers announced Friday the yuletide tradition has been canceled amid ongoing worries over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are heartbroken over this decision,” Gary Clark, Riverview Rotary past president and parade logistics coordinator, said in a statement. “It certainly was not an easy one to make."

The move comes after several months of talks that centered on the health and safety of parade participants and spectators, according to a news release.

“From everything we have learned about COVID-19 and with what health officials are expecting this fall, we just could not, in good conscious, host an event inviting thousands of people to gather in one place,” Rotary President Glen McClanahan said in the statement. “We deeply care for this community and would not want to be the individuals responsible for a surge in cases in our area.”

Instead of the parade, Rotary officials are asking participants to enter floats in Danville's Community Holiday Light Show, a drive-thru spectacle at Ballou Park in Danville scheduled this year for Dec. 9-25.