Danville's Riverview Rotary planning display of gratitude for essential workers

A small field between Union Street and Riverside Drive in Danville will host the latest community recognition project from the Riverview Rotary: Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace.
From Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, up to 200 red flags with hearts will flap in the breeze in recognition of loved ones, health care workers, first responders and others who have provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martha Walker, the rotary’s project coordinator and president-elect, said the group has worked closely with the Danville Rotary to mimic the latter’s Field of Honor — which featured American flags arranged around July 4 in recognition of military veterans and first response agencies.
“In looking at what they did to honor our veterans and others who have served, we recognized that with all of the COVID issues, there’s a time to stop and say thank you and people have been trying to do that,” Walker said. “We wanted to give the public a more visual way to say thank you to those who have given so much.”
Walker said the rotary will only be able to fly a maximum of 200 flags, so arrangements should be made as quickly as possible. Interested individuals or businesses can contact her at walker53@vt.edu.
A $40 donation to the Riverview Rotary reserves a flag to honor an individual or group. Each flag will have a card attached to recognize the honoree with a message of gratitude and the name of the donor. A business or organization can become a sponsor of the whole field with a $250 donation. That organization’s logo will be printed on a flag flown on the perimeter of the field.
Once the field is full of flags, Walker expects the scene to be quite moving and indicative of the support members of the community have for each other.
“It reminds anyone who’s driving by when those flags are waving that people are grateful for the work of all of those who are front line, who are first responders, who are in retail, who are educators,” she said. “It reminds the public in a very visual way of the gratitude individuals inside the community have for those who have stepped up and continued to stay working on the front line for us.”
Donations to the Riverview Rotary through this event will go back into the group’s community improvement efforts, which include scholarships to local high school students, delivering food, clothing and medical support to families in need during the pandemic, financial contributions to the Riverfront Park initiative and various partnership projects with the other local rotary groups.