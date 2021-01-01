Danville's Riverview Rotary planning display of gratitude for essential workers

A small field between Union Street and Riverside Drive in Danville will host the latest community recognition project from the Riverview Rotary: Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace.

From Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, up to 200 red flags with hearts will flap in the breeze in recognition of loved ones, health care workers, first responders and others who have provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Walker, the rotary’s project coordinator and president-elect, said the group has worked closely with the Danville Rotary to mimic the latter’s Field of Honor — which featured American flags arranged around July 4 in recognition of military veterans and first response agencies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In looking at what they did to honor our veterans and others who have served, we recognized that with all of the COVID issues, there’s a time to stop and say thank you and people have been trying to do that,” Walker said. “We wanted to give the public a more visual way to say thank you to those who have given so much.”

Walker said the rotary will only be able to fly a maximum of 200 flags, so arrangements should be made as quickly as possible. Interested individuals or businesses can contact her at walker53@vt.edu.