Danville's Salvation Army couple immersed in programs to deepen community connections

“The best part of doing ministry together is you get to know your spouse in a very different way, and you get to see the love outpoured everyday into the community,” Shawnte Hodges said as she glanced at her husband, Antonio.

The couple — ages 33 and 35 respectively — are the leading lights of the local Salvation Army corps and head ministers at the church and community center located on Henry Street in Danville. Though occupying their station for less than a year, they are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.

Antonio and Shawnte Hodges joined the Danville community in late June 2021. They were commissioned to steer the local corps as part of the Salvation Army’s policy of rotating leadership every three to five years.

“One of the big things about officership is that you never know where you are going to end up … We are so glad to be back home in Virginia,” Antonio said. “We feel very welcomed and very loved — right from the start.”

Both Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are originally from the Hampton Roads area, and both of them have a longstanding relationship with the Salvation Army.

“I pretty much was raised in the Salvation Army,” Antonio said. His mother immigrated from Antigua to the Portsmouth area of Virginia and relied on resources and services from the Salvation Army to make ends meet while working and attending school to pursue a better life. That left young Antonio with plenty of time to explore the Salvation Army family.

“I got involved in all of the programs that they had as a youth, and I saw firsthand how much the Salvation Army serves and helps those truly in need,” he said. “I knew back then that I wanted to return that favor, because I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for those programs that the Salvation Army has.”

Although the couple had no connection to the Danville area prior to their present commission, both said that they are finding the community to be welcoming and hospitable to their efforts.

“Being here has been great so far,” Shawnte said. “The community is very supportive. We get to see a lot of different people everyday and meet the needs of the community — I think that’s been the most rewarding thing.”

First assignment

The Danville post is the Hodges’ first Salvation Army assignment since graduating Evangeline Booth College in early June of last year. Evangeline Booth College — or “EBC” for short — is the official training school for all Salvation Army officers nationwide located in Atlanta.

EBC’s mission, according to the school’s website, is “to equip ‘blood and fire Salvationists’ with the skills and experiences necessary to fulfill their calling from God to become Salvation Army Officers. The program that the Hodges completed to secure their titles takes two years to complete, and upon graduating each earned the title of lieutenant.

As they continue their work through Salvation Army, the Hodges may elevate their ranks based on time served up to the position of major, which designates 15 years of service. Ranks above major involve special commissions within the national and international structure of the Salvation Army organization. The previous leaders of the Danville corps also were a couple and their ranks were captain (designating at least five years of service) and major.

Because Salvation Army focuses heavily on family values, the organization typically stations couples at their numerous local posts, although there are single officers, according to the Hodges. Antonio and Shawnte entered EBC together with the intention of pursuing their Salvation Army career as a couple. They will continue to be stationed together, even after they complete their matriculation here in Danville.

Prior to making their decision to enter EBC and become Salvation Army officers, both pursued careers that are now feeding into their ministry. Shawnte obtained her undergraduate degree in applied behavioral science and a joint master’s degree in psychology and social and criminal justice from Ashford University. She worked as a behavioral therapist for children on the autism spectrum for four years. She said she sees a wide range of mental and behavioral health issues in the course of her daily work at Salvation Army.

Antonio, on the other hand, worked in the restaurant business in management positions prior to his present career. He was a training specialist for Red Robin corporate office, where his job was to train and prepare staff for newly opening restaurant locations. He also worked in store manager positions for other chain restaurants in the Hampton Roads area such as Ruby Tuesday and Olive Garden.

These days, Antonio gets to use his culinary and restaurant management skills in service to the staple program of the local Salvation Army center: the daily feeding program. Both he and Shawnte feel that this program is the “heart and soul” of the local ministry, giving them daily opportunities for interaction with the community and the populations that they serve.

“Meeting the community right from the start through that program has just made me want to do a lot more,” he said. “We have people that haven’t had a hot meal all day until they get here.”

Getting to know the community

Rather than being detached and “hands-off” with respect to the programs, both Antonio and Shawnte utilize the feeding program — among other points of contact — to get to know the people they serve. This deepens their connection to the community in ways that inspire insights into how they can better serve them and what needs remain unaddressed within the Danville community for those who are impoverished.

This intimacy is palpable when watching the Hodges interact with feeding program attendees.

“They know our names, we know their names, we know their stories,” Shawnte said.

Although the feeding program remains a daily success for the local corps, other areas had to pause and wane as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and requisite safety restrictions. One program that suffered as a result of this was the youth outreach program which was closed for 18 months. Although it has now relaunched, participation has been very low, and the Hodges are hopeful that as COVID-19 transitions into endemic status, more parents will feel comfortable sending their children to participate.

The couple report that they have found that local leaders have been receptive to them personally and supportive of their efforts noting that Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo and Mayor Alonzo Jones both served as bell-ringers during their holiday fundraising cycle last year. They are hopeful this involvement will translate into greater support as they pursue expansion of their operations and advocate for more resources for the populations that they serve.

In particular, the Hodges would like to see more resources and support for the homeless in the community. Some ideas they have based on the needs they observe include an additional shelter that can accommodate families, a hygiene center where homeless individuals can shower and perform self-care activities daily and more adult education to help individuals who cannot read, write or pursue meaningful employment in the 21st century work environment.

Reviving the center

With regard to their own operations, the Hodges hope to revive the long-dormant Salvation Army Community Recreation Center.

“There are a few renovations that we have to do back there, but we want to open the Community Center up as soon as we can,” Shawnte said. They envision a program staffed by professionals as well as volunteers who can invest in the youth via fitness, fun and life skills.

“We’re going to continue to do everything that we can to provide and serve for our community, but we can’t do that alone,” Shawnte indicated. “So I would just urge anyone out there that if you have it — whether it’s your time, whether it’s monetary or food resources, whatever you have — think of the Salvation Army, because everything that we are receiving goes right back out into the community.”

The Hodges encourage anyone who needs a hot meal to attend their feeding program weekdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Corps Office at 123 Henry St.

To learn more about Salvation Army programs, or to volunteer or donate, call the local office at 434-792-3963.