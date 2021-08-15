 Skip to main content
Danville's Scott family — rooted in NASCAR history — in a game-show race on Family Feud
Danville's Scott family — rooted in NASCAR history — in a game-show race on Family Feud

Family Feud

The Scott family of Danville appears on a Disney-themed edition of Family Feud.

A Danville family rooted in NASCAR history will appear on a Disney-themed edition of Family Feud.

The Scotts — husband and wife Warrick and Chinique Scott, brother Frank Scott Jr., sister Danyna Jackson and cousin Terry Davis Jr. — will take part on an episode of the game show airing Monday.

Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, is based on survey responses to a wide range of questions. Contestants try to guess the most popular response to rack up points. Episodes this week celebrate all things Disney, according to a news release, to promote a Disney-themed Family Feud board game.

“Not only can the families win a new car and $100,000, but they could also win a huge surprise during the episode,” the news release stated. “For this specific round of the game, the winning family will also celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in person.”

The Danville family represents the Wendell Scott Foundation, a nonprofit established to commemorate Wendell Scott, the first African American race car driver to win the Grand National, NASCAR’s highest level.

“The foundation’s mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities,” the news release said.

Through outreach, the foundation provides mentoring, job-skill training, college preparedness, educational opportunities and supportive services to at-risk youth 8 to 23 years old.

Family Feud airs at 7 p.m. Monday on Comcast channel 5 in Danville.

