Danville's traditions continue as Chatham plans a new multi-day bash for Fourth of July

The spirit of America — and the Dan River Region — is shaping up to sparkle in post-pandemic fashion to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Danville is bringing back festivities paused because of COVID-19 and Chatham is — for the first time — hosting a multi-day bash to mark the birthday of America.
In the River City, the 13th Annual Patriot Challenge will start at 8 a.m. July 4 at Anglers Park. The 4-mile course takes racers along Anglers Ridge Mountain Bike Trail and ends with an ice cream social. Advanced registration is $30 per runner, and the fee is $25 for runners who register as a group of four or more. The price goes up to $40 on the day of the event. To register, call 434-793-4636.
Later in the day, the city’s July 4th Celebration at the Crossing gets underway at 6 p.m. with free entertainment, arts and crafts. The Danville Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:50 p.m. Throughout the evening, food trucks and vendors will be on site selling refreshing delights on a hot summer night.
The fireworks show starts at dusk, and will be set off from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge. As usual, this will cause the closure of that lane starting at about 1 p.m. so workers can get everything set up for the colorful blast. The northbound part of the bridge will close at 8 p.m., and the train trestle pedestrian bridge will close at 9 p.m.
The free show is open to the community, and parking will be available in and around the River District. However, as a fundraiser for Riverfront Park, Danville Parks and Recreation will be selling reserved parking on the park property adjacent to the bridge for $25 a vehicle. There are only a limited number of tickets available. To buy a ticket, call 434-799-5195 or visit the Danville Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Chatham gets in spirit
Rotary Club of Chatham started planning for a Independence Day bash in March wanting to celebrate “reopening of activities after the pandemic,” a news release stated.
“The response from our local community has been tremendous,” Alisa Davis, the project chair for the Rotary Club, said in the release. “We are excited that so many groups want to participate, and we hope that each year, the event will grow.”
It all starts at 7 p.m. July 1 when Chatham First hosts a concert at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. The concert features a lively program of works by American composers performed by Kevin Matheson on the violin and Judith Clark on the piano, the release said.
On July 2, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will hold a block party from 6 to 9 p.m. at the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. The Cornerstone Church of Christ is providing hot dogs, chips and water. At 9 p.m., the Rotary Club will kick off a fireworks display that should be visible over most of Chatham and the surrounding areas.
During the July 3 farmer’s market at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, the Rotary Club will host an opening ceremony for a Field of Honor along U.S. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The flag display will run from July 2-24 dedicated to “hometown heroes of all kinds, from educators to hospital workers, as well as law enforcement and military veterans,” the release stated. To order and dedicate a flag for $40, visit www.chathamrotaryclub.com/celebrate.
Along with the Field of Honor, Haven of the Dan River Region will host a Voice Line Display in support of battered and abused women where the public can read T-shirts on show. A subset of the display also will be available for viewing in Chatham along Main Street across from the Haven of the Dan River Region’s offices.
At noon July 3, the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department will host a Main Street Independence Day Parade. Anyone who wants to be a part of it can line up at Hurt Street at the north end of Chatham by 11:30 a.m.
“Floats, vehicles, and well-behaved animals are welcome,” organizers said in the release.
The family of Henry Hurt will place American flags along Main Street for the Fourth of July, a tradition the family has maintained for many years.
“We think this is going to be a fun, family weekend of events and a welcome return to public celebrations,” said Rotary President Nick Morris. ”Chatham has always been an all-American small town, and it should have an all-American 4th of July event to celebrate it.”
Other activities July 3 include tours of the Piedmont Access to Health Services facility in Chatham as well as the 1813 Clerk’s Office and Museum and the proposed Pittsylvania Heritage Museum at 340 Whitehead St. in the former Ennis building.
“The public is invited to see and learn about artifacts from Pittsylvania’s history and see the plans for the Heritage Museum, including displays of several period rooms depicting life in Pittsylvania County around 1900,” organizers said.