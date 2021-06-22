Danville's traditions continue as Chatham plans a new multi-day bash for Fourth of July

During the July 3 farmer’s market at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, the Rotary Club will host an opening ceremony for a Field of Honor along U.S. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The flag display will run from July 2-24 dedicated to “hometown heroes of all kinds, from educators to hospital workers, as well as law enforcement and military veterans,” the release stated. To order and dedicate a flag for $40, visit www.chathamrotaryclub.com/celebrate.

Along with the Field of Honor, Haven of the Dan River Region will host a Voice Line Display in support of battered and abused women where the public can read T-shirts on show. A subset of the display also will be available for viewing in Chatham along Main Street across from the Haven of the Dan River Region’s offices.

At noon July 3, the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department will host a Main Street Independence Day Parade. Anyone who wants to be a part of it can line up at Hurt Street at the north end of Chatham by 11:30 a.m.

“Floats, vehicles, and well-behaved animals are welcome,” organizers said in the release.

The family of Henry Hurt will place American flags along Main Street for the Fourth of July, a tradition the family has maintained for many years.