Data correction lowers Danville COVID-19 deaths by one; more virus cases reported in schools

A correction by the Virginia Department of Health decreased Danville's COVID-19 death toll by one Saturday morning.
The subtraction brings the total to 49 in Danville and 71 for the district that includes Pittsylvania County.
Such an adjustment has occurred elsewhere in the state, but this marks the first time for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
While not citing specifics for this case, health department spokesperson Bernard Hill detailed why a change is made.
"Usually it happens for one of two reasons," Hill said in an email to the Register & Bee. "The first would be it was typed in wrong, and the second is sometimes they determine the decedent did not live where they died and therefore the death is assigned to where they live."
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 35 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Saturday morning's update. Virginia's tally increased by 3,173, the second-highest figure.
School cases
Danville Public Schools officials were alerted to two new cases among staff members on Friday.
One involved an employee with the transportation department, according to a news release. That person was last on the job Nov. 20. Two other transportation staff members tested positive on Nov. 21, the school system previously reported, and three others were exposed.
A staff member at George Washington High School also tested positive on Friday, the release stated. Previously, school leaders reported a GW student had contracted COVID-19.
"Based on the mitigation efforts currently in place, we are confident that these incidents are contained and no further action is necessary," school spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks wrote in a statement for both cases announced Friday.
Since launching in-person learning in a phased approach on Nov. 9, a dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported scattered throughout the school system.
As the cases grew and officials worried of Thanksgiving fueling the spread of the virus, virtual instruction was reinstated starting next week. As of the announcement last week, in-person learning is expected to resume on Dec. 7.
