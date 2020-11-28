Data correction lowers Danville COVID-19 deaths by one; more virus cases reported in schools

A correction by the Virginia Department of Health decreased Danville's COVID-19 death toll by one Saturday morning.

The subtraction brings the total to 49 in Danville and 71 for the district that includes Pittsylvania County.

Such an adjustment has occurred elsewhere in the state, but this marks the first time for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

While not citing specifics for this case, health department spokesperson Bernard Hill detailed why a change is made.

"Usually it happens for one of two reasons," Hill said in an email to the Register & Bee. "The first would be it was typed in wrong, and the second is sometimes they determine the decedent did not live where they died and therefore the death is assigned to where they live."

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 35 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Saturday morning's update. Virginia's tally increased by 3,173, the second-highest figure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School cases

Danville Public Schools officials were alerted to two new cases among staff members on Friday.