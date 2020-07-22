Data: In two-week period, 215 new COVID-19 cases added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

In a two-week period — a time frame health officials roughly use to determine active infections — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 215 cases.

While the health department doesn't track which cases are considered active, officials use the 14-day estimate as an indication.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tied its own record for the most COVID-19 cases recorded in a day on Wednesday. However, it comes 24 hours after no new cases were added to the online database Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 462 cases of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus in the local district — 214 in Danville and 248 in Pittsylvania County — representing 34 new cases. However, Tuesday's update showed no new cases. For months health officials have noted a lag in reporting cases throughout Virginia. Two of those cases are listed as probable, meaning someone shows the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who tested positive.