Data: In two-week period, 215 new COVID-19 cases added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

In a two-week period — a time frame health officials roughly use to determine active infections — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 215 cases.
While the health department doesn't track which cases are considered active, officials use the 14-day estimate as an indication.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tied its own record for the most COVID-19 cases recorded in a day on Wednesday. However, it comes 24 hours after no new cases were added to the online database Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 462 cases of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus in the local district — 214 in Danville and 248 in Pittsylvania County — representing 34 new cases. However, Tuesday's update showed no new cases. For months health officials have noted a lag in reporting cases throughout Virginia. Two of those cases are listed as probable, meaning someone shows the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who tested positive.
An outbreak reported last week at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center has 13 cases associated with it, according to Wednesday's report on the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force's website. However, an email obtained by the Register & Bee sent Tuesday afternoon from Riverside Health updating families states there are a total of 25 cases: 17 residents and eight employees. Two residents are in the hospital, the email states, and the rest are receiving care in isolation at the facility.
Six employees are recovering at home and two have fully recovered and returned to work, the email reports.
The local health district's percent positive rate — a seven day average of the number of positive results calculated with the total number of tests administered — has jumped to 14.3%. While the number of tests is slightly increasing, the amount of positive results far outpaces it. The state as a whole has a 7.9% positive rate, a number also on the rise.
The Virginia Department of Health reports only positive results from what's known as polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR for short. The health department's website calls it the gold standard in COVID-19 test. PCR tests measure if there's an active infection.
Regardless of how many times a person has been tested, it only will be counted as a case once, the department's website reports.
Another type of test, known as antibody, may be able to tell if a person previously had an infection, but it's widely know as being unreliable. That's why the department of health doesn't report those results in the daily update.
Virginia logged 80,393 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,002 from the previous day. Those figures also include probable cases. There are 2,051 deaths in the state.
—Charles Wilborn
