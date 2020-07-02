Data: Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases in Dan River Region less stark than statewide numbers

Statewide, the gap between the percent of the population that is Latino and the share of cases among Latinos continues to widen. In mid-May, the 9% of the population that is Latino had roughly 30% of the reported cases. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, that number was 44%.

There is no race data available for many of the cases reported across the state. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, 30 reported cases do not have any racial data available. Spillmann explained that stems from some labs not reporting and some organizations taking the tests not getting the data.

“Not all the labs report it out as we ask them to, and not all labs receive that from the people that are ordering the tests," he said.

There have been 41 people hospitalized due to the virus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Of those, 22 are in in the 60 and up age brackets, despite that group making up significantly less than half of the local population. Both statewide and in the district, the percent of cases in those in the 80-plus bracket is relatively small, but that age bracket makes up a large share of the deaths caused by COVID-19. Statewide, 51% of the 1,816 deaths have been in the 80-plus age range.