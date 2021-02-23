Data show another outbreak at Danville nursing home

The daily caseloads have increased from all-time highs in January but remain at the same levels seen in January.

The positivity rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County creeped up to 14.2% Tuesday. That figure measures the amount of positive results are received from the overall number of tested given. This figure often is used as a gauge to show community spread. Anything above 5% indicates the virus isn't under control in an area.

Issue with vaccines

Mother Nature's wrath by way of winter storms — both nationally and locally — has impacted the flow of COVID-19 vaccines in the Dan River Region.

"The weather has greatly reduced the nation's ability to have vaccine supplies, which have been greatly limited thus far," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The state received about 100,000 fewer doses last week because of national delivery woes.

In addition, with last week's ice storm in Southside, vaccination clinics had to be canceled in the name of safety.

"We hope to receive the overdue doses along with the doses scheduled for this week soon so we can resume our efforts to help protect our communities," Spillmann told the Register & Bee.