Data shows Danville crime on decline; leaders credit community approach to policing

Danville's crime rate is on the decline, with homicides decreasing by 50% from 2016 to 2019 and appearing to be on the way to a further drop for 2020, according to statistics from the city's police department.

There were 16 homicides in Danville in 2016, but by 2019 that number dropped by half to eight. Through July 1, there have been just two this year.

"The greatest explanation for Danville seeking this dramatic reduction in crime is the community working together with a common goal, making Danville a safer city," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said.

Other crimes including assaults, robberies, burglaries are also on the way down.

Aggravated assaults — those involving use of a deadly weapon — and robberies fell by about two-thirds from 2016 to 2019, while burglaries decreased by 36% — slightly more than a third — since 2017.

Simple assaults involving a person trying to commit battery or place someone in fear of bodily injury fell by 25% from 2016 to 2019, from 1,187 to 895. There were 407 so far this year through July 1.

There were 213 aggravated assaults in 2018, but that number fell to 68 by last year. There were 35 this year through July 1.