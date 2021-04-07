Death data shifts in health district; one new fatality revealed in Danville

The COVID-19 data shift continues in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health revealed two new deaths of Danville residents blamed on the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. At the same time, one death was removed from the Pittsylvania County column.
The health department didn’t respond to questions from the Register & Bee on the changes, but two spokespersons in the region were out of the office Wednesday.
Based on demographic data, it appears one death was logged for Pittsylvania County instead of Danville. That has been the case with COVID-19 reported infections. The health department’s goal is to classify cases and deaths by a person’s official place of residence. Sometimes ZIP code are found to be the culprit with misaligned figures.
With death certificates, a family member may notice an error prompting a change to a place of residence, the health department previously explained.
One new death was added to the district’s toll on Wednesday morning, based on information the health department received by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The demographic information indicates a Danville woman 80 or older became the latest of 203 virus victims in Danville and Pittsylvania County. More than half of the local COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents 80 or older.
The district crossed the 200-fatality milestone Sunday.
It’s never clear when a death occurred after it shows up in a daily dashboard report. It likely happened weeks ago because the health department waits for the official death certificate before classifying a fatality coronavirus-related.
With 1,500 new infections recorded Wednesday, Virginia has yet to drop below caseloads seen in early November. Currently, the commonwealth is averaging 1,454 new cases per day and that number is expected to grow based on a prediction by the University of Virginia.
Because of variants and less social distancing, the UVa report shows the state heading toward another peak. The severity of that surge will depend on behavior by residents over the next few weeks, researchers said. In the worse-case scenario, caseloads could top numbers during the January surge when health experts blamed many cases on holiday gatherings.
The surge is still possible even as more vaccines are administered day-by-day. In an effort to ramp-up those shots going into the arms of local residents, the city of Danville has posted registration links for upcoming clinics at danvilleva.gov/vaccines.
A state-run clinic at the former J.C. Penney department story is offering the Moderna version, and mobile clinics are giving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Danville Community College will host one of those mobile clinics on Saturday.
Wednesday data
The latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,194
|127
|262
|Pittsylvania County
|5,360
|76
|221
|Halifax County
|2,698
|73
|73
|Mecklenburg County
|2,180
|62
|92
|Henry County
|4,404
|121
|315
|Martinsville
|1,557
|76
|414
|Virginia
|629,155
|10,415
|26,911