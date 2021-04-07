Death data shifts in health district; one new fatality revealed in Danville

One-stop-shop for seniors

Starting Thursday, Danville Transit System will provide free door-to-door transportation for seniors to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a state-run clinic in Danville Mall.

The service — based on scheduling and pre-registration — is funded through a grant from the Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Residents must be 60 or older to participate.

To schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination and receive free transportation service, call 434-799-5144.