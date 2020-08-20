Death spurs movement to remove White Mill dam in Danville

Following Sunday's canoeing incident at the White Mill dam that led to an Axton man's drowning, it looks like Danville City Council will revisit the idea of demolishing the structure.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller wants the dam removed and Mayor Alonzo Jones has said he would like for council discuss the idea.

"I want to have this conversation again," Jones said Thursday. "Once again, we lost another life at one of the dams."

Jones was referring to the drowning of 5-year-old Kolton Karnes at the Brantley Steam Plant dam in 2010. He was the fourth person to drown at one of the Dan River's low-head dams since 1965. The dam, which was located downstream of the White Mill dam, was removed in 2011.

On Sunday, 76-year-old Axton resident Ronald Edward Reynolds died after the canoe he was in with his grandson capsized twice at the bottom of the White Mill dam.

But Steve Adkins, who led a petition drive that opposed removing the dam when council considered the idea about four years ago, said his view has not changed.