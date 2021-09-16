Death toll grows again as Danville hospital sees people in their 30s die from COVID-19

"It's obscene," she said, notably shaken by the the rise in cases and fatalities recently.

Sovah Health was treating 49 patients across both the Danville and Martinsville facilities on Wednesday, the same level as a week earlier. The hospital did not specify how many patients were in Danville.

Hospitalizations continue to increase across the state. On Thursday, some 2,144 patients in Virginia were being treated COVID-19.

Gunn-Nolan is worried the rising trend will continue locally.

"We have high concerns with all of the festivals, fairs, fall activities that continue to happen over the next few months," she said, also noting the hospital supports social distancing and mask wearing as ways to slow this spread.

Danville and Pittsylvania County added 66 new infections Thursday morning, dropping the 7-day rolling average to 64. That compares to a time in late February.

The ultimate line of the defense is getting more people vaccinated, she said.

"All it takes is rolling up a sleeve," she urged residents in the video. "If not for you, do it for those you love."