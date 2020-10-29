Death toll rises as another Danville resident dies from COVID-19; 70 new local cases added in two days

October's record-setting deaths increased to 23 after the health department revealed another Danville resident has died from COVID-19.
A Danville man in his 60s became the 61st death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The latest fatality appeared in Thursday morning's dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health.
Out of the 61 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 12 occurred in residents age 60-69. The majority of fatalities — 34 — were in those 80 or older.
Beyond general demographic data online, the health department offers no other details on individual deaths. It's also not clear when the death occurred, because health officials have to wait for a death certificate to arrive before officially recording it.
Support Local Journalism
Deaths and cases are assigned to a person's place of residence.
On Wednesday, Sovah Health announced it had 35 patients at both its Danville and Martinsville facilities with the majority in Martinsville.
In the past two days, the city and county added 70 new cases of COVID-19. Out of the total 2,539 cases for the local health district, 613 came this month. The state added 1,429 new cases and 20 deaths in Thursday's report.
The local health district's percent positive rate has increased during the last few days to 7%. That figure is a measure of positive results compared to the number of overall COVID-19 tests administered. It's used as a key metric to determine if the virus is under control in a community — a low rate is the overall goal.
The percent positive goes down when more people are tested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, expanding testing may not always reduce the percent positive rate when there is widespread transmission in a community.
The state's percent positive also had edged up in the last few days to 5.3%. In a briefing to the commonwealth on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam warned of the troublesome increases in the Southwestern health region, an area that included Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Northam said there aren't any plans in the works yet to implement new regional restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus, but he did point to success stories in Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore when those areas clamped down.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.