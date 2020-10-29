Death toll rises as another Danville resident dies from COVID-19; 70 new local cases added in two days

The local health district's percent positive rate has increased during the last few days to 7%. That figure is a measure of positive results compared to the number of overall COVID-19 tests administered. It's used as a key metric to determine if the virus is under control in a community — a low rate is the overall goal.

The percent positive goes down when more people are tested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, expanding testing may not always reduce the percent positive rate when there is widespread transmission in a community.

The state's percent positive also had edged up in the last few days to 5.3%. In a briefing to the commonwealth on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam warned of the troublesome increases in the Southwestern health region, an area that included Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Northam said there aren't any plans in the works yet to implement new regional restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus, but he did point to success stories in Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore when those areas clamped down.