Death toll rises from outbreak at Gretna facility

There are now six deaths linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Virginia Department of Health data show.

The outbreak reported Oct. 20 infected 35 individuals and still remains active. Health officials will keep the outbreak listed as active until 28 days passes without a new COVID-19 case.

In an outbreak situation, the health department only includes cases and deaths that are linked to the facility. If someone tests positive for COVID-19 but the exposure is determined to be outside of the setting — and they did not pass the virus on to anyone in the facility — then that particular case will not be counted on a dashboard that's updated once a week, the department reports.

There are two other active COVID-19 outbreaks in the Dan River Region. At the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, there are 26 cases associated with an outbreak reported Oct. 26.

At Westover Christian Academy, an outbreak reported Oct. 20 has grown to include 44 individuals.

Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County are adding about 25 new COVID-19 infections a day, nearly half the amount a year ago. However, the area is against the trend with the rest of the state experiencing an uptick in cases.

"We have begun to see some of the results of the gatherings for Thanksgiving," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week. "We are just now entering the time frame to see diagnosis of cases, and more."

There's generally a lag period from when someone is exposed and the COVID-19 infections are recorded. That's because it takes time for an individual to show symptoms, get tested and have those results delivered.

“We have found with rare exception that following circumstances where people gather (holidays, sports, religious and other celebrations), there is the potential to spread COVID with its possible consequences," Spillmann said.

The area — like a majority of the state and nation — is at the highest level for COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these localities, the CDC recommends residents wear face masks for indoor public settings.

Vaccines

Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is now offering Pfizer booster shots for 16 and 17 year olds.

The Pfizer booster vaccine can be received by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines are available to anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this additional layer of protection for 16 and 17 year olds,” Spillmann wrote in a statement. “In light of the new omicron variant and the rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather, we encourage everyone eligible for a vaccine or booster to get it this month to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel.”

To find a clinic, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

One clinic is set from 9 a.m. to noon at Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 W. Main St. Another will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 30 at the Danville Community Market.

For those coming for a second or booster dose, health officials report they should bring their vaccination card.