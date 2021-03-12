Deaths grow with outbreaks at Danville long-term care homes

Deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreaks at two Danville long-term care facilities increased when new information was revealed Friday, but the overall local caseload was thrown into chaos with a seismic shift of data.

Bright Leaf Place and Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation both have five fatalities linked with outbreaks first identified in January, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday morning. A database of details with outbreaks is only updated once a week.

The Piney Forest facility has 95 cases associated with the outbreak that was reported Jan. 18. The state considers the outbreak active and only will remove that designation when 28 days have passed without a new infection. In the most recent filing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no new cases were reported the week ending Feb. 28. Two positive tests among employees were noted in Feb. 21 report.

At Bright Leaf Place, 44 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That outbreak — reported Jan. 28 — also is considered active by state standards. There are no federal data available from Bright Leaf Place to determine when the last positive case was found.