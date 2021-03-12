Deaths grow with outbreaks at Danville long-term care homes

Deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreaks at two Danville long-term care facilities increased when new information was revealed Friday, but the overall local caseload was thrown into chaos with a seismic shift of data.
Bright Leaf Place and Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation both have five fatalities linked with outbreaks first identified in January, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday morning. A database of details with outbreaks is only updated once a week.
The Piney Forest facility has 95 cases associated with the outbreak that was reported Jan. 18. The state considers the outbreak active and only will remove that designation when 28 days have passed without a new infection. In the most recent filing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no new cases were reported the week ending Feb. 28. Two positive tests among employees were noted in Feb. 21 report.
At Bright Leaf Place, 44 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That outbreak — reported Jan. 28 — also is considered active by state standards. There are no federal data available from Bright Leaf Place to determine when the last positive case was found.
Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House has six cases associated with an outbreak reported March 2. At Chatham Health and Rehabilitation, an outbreak that first surfaced in November was moved this week off the active list.
The state health department announced this week an expansion of visitations protocols at health care facilities including long-term care homes.
Overall, COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents have dropped significantly since mid-January. In fact, the health department is currently seeing the lowest weekly case counts since last summer.
Across Virginia, 279,969 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been given to residents and staff members in nursing homes.
"Relaxing current restrictions on indoor visitation might increase the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in post-acute care facilities," Logan Anderson, a spokesperson for the health department, wrote in a news release. "However, Virginia’s progress in the vaccination of residents and health care personnel can mitigate some of these risks, and public health officials understand that expanding visitation has substantial benefits to residents."
Shifting swings
Some of the guidelines for visitation will be based on a locality's positivity rate, which is a figure that shows the percentage of people who are currently testing positive for the virus. That number could be murky at the moment for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Danville and Pittsylvania County's daily dips into negative territory crossed the triple-digit threshold Friday morning. Danville lost 112 cases of COVID-19, and Pittsylvania County gained 131 cases. It's not clear if Friday's swing was only between the city and county. On three previous days this week the county lost 75 COVID-19 cases.
Officials with the health department did not respond to questions from the Register & Bee by early Friday afternoon. A similar email query also went unanswered Wednesday after Pittsylvania County continued to post negative numbers.
On Tuesday, health officials pointed to a misalignment of ZIP codes as one reason for reclassification. It's not clear what may have triggered a review of ZIP code data.