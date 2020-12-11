Deaths mount as 500 COVID-19 cases recorded in one week for Danville, Pittsyvlania County

Even optimism encompassing what's almost sure to be an imminent deployment of vaccines as a beacon of light in a year of darkness is overshadowed by the grim reality of an escalating COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Dan River Region.

For four consecutive days, the Virginia Department of Health has reported new local fatalities from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Two new ones appeared in Friday's dashboard update.

Because VDH doesn't comment on individual deaths, only sparse details are available by sifting through online data.

These latest deaths, which total 13 so far this month, involved a man and woman. One victim was in his or her 70s, and the other was 80 or older. One lived in Danville, and the other resided in Pittsyvlania County.

This brings the total pandemic death toll for Danville and Pittsylvania County to 84.

The deaths illustrate only part of the grim story.

Local cases have rapidly accelerated. In the last week, 500 new infections have been recorded in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. On Friday, the local tally surpassed 4,000.