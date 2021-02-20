Deaths of five more Danville residents from COVID-19 revealed in Saturday data update

UVa's evaluations are data driven and sometimes delayed by a few weeks. That would coincide with a rise in cases around Feb. 11. Since then, the 7-day rolling average has declined in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

On Saturday, the local district added 35 new cases — the exact same number for the past three days — of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That brings the average caseload to about 33 a day.

That's a dramatic improvement from the January surge, but it matches the numbers seen in late November.

One stubborn figure that shows little signs of budging is the positivity rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County. It's currently at 13.3%, a slight increase over the plast few days.

The positivity number is used to gauge the virus' spread in a community. A rate above 5% shows COVID-19 isn't under control in a locality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

The percent is a calculation of positive results with the number of overall tests administered. Overall the number has steadily dropped in Virginia to 8.2%.