Debate continues on oversight for Pittsylvania County fire departments

Debate surrounding public oversight of nonprofit organizations that receive taxpayer money dominated Tuesday night's Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.

After standard opening formalities, Pittsylvania County Community Action Executive Director Everlena Ross gave a presentation of the ways in which the organization spends funding they receive from the county.

“Tonight I want to briefly walk through some slides to show you the highlights of what we are doing and how we are spending, how we are good stewards of the investment that you all have given to us,” stated Ross.

Pittsylvania County Community Action is a public charity committed to alleviating poverty and promoting equity. Committed to diversity and inclusion, the organization — also known as PCCA — has enjoyed Black leadership since its beginning in 1964.

Ross revealed that several PCCA programs have remained active in modified forms due to the COVID-19 pandemic and necessary safety precautions that have resulted. These include Head Start, Virginia Weatherization Assistance Program, Section 8, Virginia Tax Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

However, not every nonprofit in Pittsylvania County that receives taxpayer funding is keen on public oversight of how said funds are used. Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Neal spoke during the hearing of the citizens portion of the meeting to express his distaste for the idea.

Neal proclaimed he would rather supervisors retain the public funding usually provided to the fire departments than to submit to public oversight.

“But I’ll make it clear now … our sheriff in this county is on our board of directors, our former clerk of court is on the board of directors — 40 years," Neal said. "If I can’t go give that department money, I say keep it. Put it in your pocket and keep it."

Neal noted the 21 fire departments throughout the county perform jobs well and are financially solvent, in contrast to the county government.

One county resident attended to offer public comment condemning recent actions which eroded public oversight of the funding disbursed to these organizations.

Jim Scearce, who represents the local chapter of the Tea Party, revealed that he had obtained 990 forms from the IRS website for several of these departments. Scearce emphasized that, although most of these departments describe themselves as “volunteer” agencies, the 990s reveal many of them report their volunteer staff as “0.”

Scearce also said the 990 forms show possible nepotism at one of the department, which he chose not to name during his comments.

“One of the employees is the wife of the chief and in 2018 was paid $8,560 for 52 hours of work, which equals over $164 per hour,” he stated.

Supervisor Robert Warren, who represents the Chatham-Blairs district, cited another reason why public oversight of these departments would be beneficial, namely, the lack of diversity and inclusion.

“We’ve also had concerns — and it’s been talked about for a number of years — that we have very low participation from our minority community…. I always ask myself the question, why is that?” queried Warren.

Warren noted the oversight commission was working to diversify the departments before being forcibly neutralized in a controversial maneuver earlier this year.

Shortly following an impassioned defense of the integrity of the volunteer fire agencies throughout the county, Chesher emerged from his seat in a distressed condition, disrupting the comments of supervisor Tim Dudley. Chesher nearly collapsed as he walked away from the proceeding to take refuge behind the curtained backdrop of the board meeting room.

Chesher had been audibly coughing directly prior to the meeting.

Chairman Vic Ingram of the Tunstall district declared a five-minute recess so that Chesher could gather himself to continue. When the recess concluded, Chesher sat directly in front of the curtain, with an aide to assist him with submitting his official votes electronically.

Split voting

Two factions emerged as the meeting proceeded toward voting procedures concerning the hot-button issues of the evening.

The first vote addressed county public safety ordinance revisions and represented the culmination of the public oversight debate as the changes were perceived by opponents to effectively remove the oversight requirement for the fire departments by allowing them voting privileges via four seats within the commission itself.

The board voted to increase the total voting membership from 8 to 11 members, the county reported. Instead of quadrant-focused membership, a fire and rescue representative will be appointed from each of the county's seven election districts.

The revisions passed in a 4-3 vote. Ingram, vice chair Jessie Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Chesher voted in favor of the revisions. Supervisors Dudley, Ron Scearce and Warren voted against it.

The next vote concerned an amendment to the board of supervisors bylaws that would include a code of ethics to address contentious behaviors that have emerged within recent meetings.

Former board member Brenda Bowman spoke during the hearings of the citizens in favor of the code of ethics.

“While I was on the board, I and other board members were at the receiving end of bullying and verbal attacks from fellow board members,” Bowman said.

She also expressed the opinion that “board drama” and a lack of ethical conduct reflect poorly on the county and could potentially render Pittsylvania a less attractive option for outside businesses looking to expand their operations to the local region.

Scearce, of the Westover district, however, questioned whether there was any point to the code of ethical conduct inclusion if the provisions lack “teeth.”

“I’m just trying to get my head around why are we doing this when there’s no enforcement except for a censure — and we all know how well the censure does to embarrass people on this Board,” Scearce expressed.

The motion passed in a 4-3 vote, with Ingram, Barksdale, Dalton and Chesher supporting.

Chesher then left the proceeding to attend to his health, having cast determinative votes in both of the major matters of controversy of the evening.

Other items

The board then voted unanimously to appropriate $300,000 to support the Gretna Library. Chesher’s vote was recorded as “away.”

Following that, the board voted to institute a Summer Internship Program for the County government. The measure passed unanimous, with Chesher’s vote again designated as “Away.”

Ingram then opened the floor for board member reports. Every board member expressed concern and requested prayers for Chesher as he navigates a mystery illness.