December sets record for most COVID-19 deaths, cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County

With about a week left, December is already the deadliest and most infectious month of the pandemic in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
So far, 25 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have succumbed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, surpassing the previous record of 23 deaths in October.
The latest fatality — A Danville resident in his or her 40s — was reported on Christmas Eve by the Virginia Department of Health. On the previous day, five deaths were revealed in Pittsyvalnia County.
Thursday's death marked the fourth of a resident in his or her 40s in the district from the virus. It also brings the local COVID-19 death toll to 96.
As of Christmas Day, Danville and Pittsylvania County have recorded 1,354 cases of COVID-19 this month. That's more than 500 infections more than November's record of 790.
On average, the local health district is adding about 50 new virus cases per day as of Friday. At the end of November, the area averaged about 34.
Because of heavy levels of community spread, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District suspended traditional contact tracing earlier this month. Previously when someone tested positive for COVID-19, health officials called that person and asked for a list of contacts. The health department would then let those contacts know they have been around someone who tested positive for the virus.
Now the health department gives priority to those cases that may have the highest risk of spread.
With the new method, not everyone who tests positive will be contacted by the health department. Instead, officials said those who develop symptoms should get tested early, self-isolate and advise those with whom they have been in contact to quarantine.
Christmas Day's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,258
|60
|166
|Pittsylvania County
|2,490
|36
|129
|Halifax County
|1,078
|34
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1,224
|38
|63
|Henry County
|2,465
|52
|208
|Martinsville
|940
|27
|89
|Virginia
|327,993
|4,820
|17,450
Nursing home deaths
The COVID-19 death toll at a Chatham nursing nursing home has increased to nine, the latest federal filings said.
Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center reported three additional fatalities in the week ending Dec. 13, the most recent report available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the total deaths at that facility to nine.
In all — according to state data — 80 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak that was reported Nov. 18. Data from Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force shows the outbreak is no longer active.
Virginia does not break down that information to detail the number of residents or workers infected.
However, the federal data do, but it's not as recent as the Dec. 18 figures from the state task force.
Federal data as of Dec. 13 showed 56 residents and 14 staff members tested positive. That same report indicates that 11 residents were suspected of having the illness, along with two employees, but those particular numbers are cumulative, meaning the figures may pre-date the outbreak.
There were 51 of 85 beds occupied as of Dec. 13, CDC data showed.
Soaring cases in the state
Virginia set another record with 4,782 new infections reported on Thursday. The escalating rates are appearing before an expected surge of cases following holiday gatherings.
New cases were down on Christmas Day to 4,078. Health experts caution that — much like the Thanksgiving holiday — COVID-19 cases may drop in the coming days because fewer people are being tested. However, that doesn't mean the illness is going away.
During the Thanksgiving holidays, new daily cases declined sharply, according to a University of Virginia report. But testing also declined because doctor offices were closed and there were fewer public testing events.
It wasn't until a few weeks later the holiday surge appeared in caseload data.