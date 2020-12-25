December sets record for most COVID-19 deaths, cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Now the health department gives priority to those cases that may have the highest risk of spread.

With the new method, not everyone who tests positive will be contacted by the health department. Instead, officials said those who develop symptoms should get tested early, self-isolate and advise those with whom they have been in contact to quarantine.

Nursing home deaths

The COVID-19 death toll at a Chatham nursing nursing home has increased to nine, the latest federal filings said.

Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center reported three additional fatalities in the week ending Dec. 13, the most recent report available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the total deaths at that facility to nine.

In all — according to state data — 80 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak that was reported Nov. 18. Data from Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force shows the outbreak is no longer active.

Virginia does not break down that information to detail the number of residents or workers infected.

However, the federal data do, but it's not as recent as the Dec. 18 figures from the state task force.