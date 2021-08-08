Delta storm swirls into Virginia; cases, hospitalizations climb in Southside

"Here at Sovah Health, we are, like other communities around the country, seeing a resurgence of the COVID pandemic spreading into our community as well," he said.

A week ago, Sovah Health was treating six patients for COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 14 individuals across both campuses: 11 in Danville and four in Martinsville who tested positive for the virus.

"We're hoping we don't see this increase like it did earlier this year," Larson said. "The vaccine can be the best preventative measure to help prevent the spread of COVID in our community."

He then introduced a video from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"If the Delta variant continues to spread, cases could peak at levels higher than previous January peaks," researchers said in Friday's report. "To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact."

The all-of-sudden rise in COVID-19 cases are especially "devastating" considering it's happening among the 46% of Virginians who are unvaccinated.

Those percentages are much higher in Southside: 61% in Danville and 63% in Pittsylvania County. Virginia's overall vaccinate rate is offset by a higher level of acceptance in the more populated northern area of the state.