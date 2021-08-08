Delta storm swirls into Virginia; cases, hospitalizations climb in Southside

Even the most optimistic pandemic forecasts point to the same reality: COVID-19 infections in Virginia are likely surge heading into the fall and could approach — and perhaps exceed — the staggering records set in January.
Calling it a "stunning turnaround," researchers at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute said Virginia joined the 100 club this week, meaning the commonwealth is averaging about 113 weekly cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday.
About a month ago, weekly caseloads were at the lowest point in the pandemic, below 15 per 100,000.
"Like many major storms that move through the South, the Delta storm is making its way into Virginia," researchers wrote in this week's report.
That delta storm — while on a pandemic radar for a few months — has swirled into a monster sweeping across the country in the last few weeks. National caseloads are averaging nearly 100,000 a day. In June, only about 12,000 daily infections were recorded.
The variant of the novel coronavirus produces "higher viral loads — meaning more virus in their body — than with previous variants," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, explained the Register & Bee on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced "a significant increase" in the delta variant across Virginia. With the announcement came the acknowledgement that verifying a particular strain of variant is time-intensive process.
Data presented by the health department Friday confirmed that 80% of the infections ending the week of July 10 were caused by the delta variant. That's a 45% increase from a month earlier.
Only a small subset of COVID-19 positive samples are available to undergo a process that determines the exact strain.
“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Oliver M. Norman said. “We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination."
Locally, the Danville and Pittsylvania County area is experiencing a wave similar to last summer. On Friday, both localities reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, the largest figure since Feb. 21. That brings the 7-day rolling average to 22.
The health department no longer updates its dashboard on weekends. It'll be Monday before figures from Saturday and Sunday are known to the public.
Breakthroughs
Even those who are fully vaccinated cannot escape the impacts of the delta storm. However, they are most likely to only experience mild symptoms at worst. The unvaccinated population is at the greatest risk from the faster spreading variant can cause more serious illnesses.
It's not exactly clear how many local infections are in vaccinated individuals. The health department tracks these breakthrough cases at the state and regional level.
"Looking at these data at a more granular level is not recommended at this time because the data may be skewed due to small numbers," Spillmann explained when asked to provide numbers on local breakthrough cases.
"However data demonstrate that the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are effective against the Delta variant," he said.
The path
If statewide vaccination rates increase, it's possible to avoid more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth by early fall, the UVa report said.
Even if that happens, COVID-19 is still expected to surge through September. Even the "optimal vaccination" scenarios at UVa show "vaccination is not enough to significantly impact the high peaks projected for this fall."
Friday's report echos recently changed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends even fully vaccinated residents mask up while inside public settings in areas with elevated transmission levels.
As of Saturday, Danville and Pittsylvania County were both in the CDC's red zone, the highest category for COVID-19 spread.
Alan Larson, Sovah Health market president, addressed the current hotspot situation in a Friday video.
"Here at Sovah Health, we are, like other communities around the country, seeing a resurgence of the COVID pandemic spreading into our community as well," he said.
A week ago, Sovah Health was treating six patients for COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 14 individuals across both campuses: 11 in Danville and four in Martinsville who tested positive for the virus.
"We're hoping we don't see this increase like it did earlier this year," Larson said. "The vaccine can be the best preventative measure to help prevent the spread of COVID in our community."
He then introduced a video from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
"If the Delta variant continues to spread, cases could peak at levels higher than previous January peaks," researchers said in Friday's report. "To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact."
The all-of-sudden rise in COVID-19 cases are especially "devastating" considering it's happening among the 46% of Virginians who are unvaccinated.
Those percentages are much higher in Southside: 61% in Danville and 63% in Pittsylvania County. Virginia's overall vaccinate rate is offset by a higher level of acceptance in the more populated northern area of the state.
Fewer than half of the adults in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are fully vaccinated.