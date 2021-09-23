Demolition begins at Schoolfield mill site, the future home of Danville's casino

Demolition began this week to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.

It will take several months to completely demolish structures at the site.

"Full demolition will take seven to nine months based on knowledge of current conditions," said Mark Schlang, senior director of design and construction with Caesars Entertainment.

As for the former finishing building, officials are still determining how to approach taking it down, Schlang said.

"The finishing building will be later in the schedule," he said. "The contractor and engineers are still evaluating the best methods for removal."

D.H. Griffin Companies in Greensboro, N.C., is performing demolition and abatement and hazardous material removal, Schlang said.

Regarding construction, Caesars reps say it has already started.

"Construction efforts have already begun on-site, ahead of the schedule outlined in the development agreement," Schlang said. "We anticipate site preparation to continue through the rest of 2021 before moving into foundation work next year.

Architectural renderings for the project were revealed last week.