Dentist named Kiwanis Citizen of the Year, most prestigious award in Dan River Region

Hailed as a "true servant-leader," local dentist Dr. Albert Payne is the Kiwanis Club's Citizen of the Year.
Payne was recognized with the honor during the group's citizenship award banquet Thursday night at the Danville Golf Club.
"Tonight we recognize a true servant-leader whose contributions to our community run the gamut and evince a selflessness that should inspire us all," Steven Gould, a member of the five-member nominating committee, told those in attendance during introductory remarks announcing the award.
Payne gave a succinct response after Kiwanis Club president Lee Vogler handed him a plaque.
"Wow," Payne said. "Wow."
Payne, a Pittsylvania County resident who has a six-office practice, Danville Dental Associates, added, "I really don't know what to say. It's been fun that we've been able to get so much accomplished over the years. It's truly a highlight of my life at this point."
The Kiwanis Club of Danville has presented the citizenship award to an outstanding citizen from Danville/Pittsylvania County since 1932. Due to the longevity of the award and the quality of past recipients, it is regarded as the most prestigious award in this region, Vogler told the Danville Register & Bee.
This was the 88th citizenship award given by the group. Last year was missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A nominating committee, whose members are not part of Kiwanis, is selected by the club's president and takes nominations from community members for the award.
Nominees for the award are judged on five criteria: career or professional accomplishments; demonstration of religious and family values; participation in cultural, educational, and civic growth; public service; and leaderships positions and citizenship recognitions.
"He has given generously, not just financially, but with his time and his considerable talents," Gould said of Payne during his remarks. "At his core, he is humble, a coach, a motivator, a problem-solver, a collaborator, a believer in second chances and the potential and fundamental goodness of others. He does not hesitate to roll up his sleeves and labor alongside others."
Gould cited several items as reasons for Payne's selection, including his 15 years' experience coaching youth sports teams, endowment of several scholarships, 45 years as a Sunday school teacher, sharing his talents with underserved communities and students looking to enter dentistry, as well as his role as a devoted husband, father of three and grandfather of six.
Payne "is a business leader who has grown a single-location practice into a multi-office enterprise that is an employer of choice in our region," Gould said.