Dentist named Kiwanis Citizen of the Year, most prestigious award in Dan River Region

A nominating committee, whose members are not part of Kiwanis, is selected by the club's president and takes nominations from community members for the award.

Nominees for the award are judged on five criteria: career or professional accomplishments; demonstration of religious and family values; participation in cultural, educational, and civic growth; public service; and leaderships positions and citizenship recognitions.

"He has given generously, not just financially, but with his time and his considerable talents," Gould said of Payne during his remarks. "At his core, he is humble, a coach, a motivator, a problem-solver, a collaborator, a believer in second chances and the potential and fundamental goodness of others. He does not hesitate to roll up his sleeves and labor alongside others."

Gould cited several items as reasons for Payne's selection, including his 15 years' experience coaching youth sports teams, endowment of several scholarships, 45 years as a Sunday school teacher, sharing his talents with underserved communities and students looking to enter dentistry, as well as his role as a devoted husband, father of three and grandfather of six.

Payne "is a business leader who has grown a single-location practice into a multi-office enterprise that is an employer of choice in our region," Gould said.

