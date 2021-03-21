Despite pandemic challenges, Danville churches keep the faith flowing

As Danville approaches the 1-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the community, churches have continued to operate despite the pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of emergency on March 12, 2020, triggered a domino effect across the state, which saw the closure of schools, non-essential businesses and other community staples. In mid-March, Danville churches scrambled to find alternative options to bring faith messages to residents.
Prior to Northam’s declaration, Union Church was providing four in-person services at two campuses, one on 810 Main St. in Danville and the other in Yanceyville, N.C. Senior pastor Adam Cook remembered exactly where he was when the decree was ordered.
“It was 2:00 in the afternoon,” Cook said. “We were doing services and we had to stop them midday. We had to send everybody home.”
The order limited the number of people who could gather inside. The number started at 50, but eventually dwindled to 10.
Union was already broadcasting online services, but their digital and community presence was “ramped up” once the doors closed. Members of the church hosted prayer sessions outside of businesses, delivered care packages and made personal phone calls to ensure the wellbeing of Danville residents.
'Hope to give'
Due to conflicting COVID-19 regulations between Virginia and North Carolina, Union reopened on July 4 at a limited capacity and have continued to operate within state-mandated guidelines. Cook remains optimistic that better days are still to come and emphasized the church’s responsibility during national tragedies.
“People still need a source of hope,” he said. “There was never an option not to continue. It’s like Chic-Fil-A running out of chicken: that’ll never happen, and the church will never run out of hope to give.”
First Baptist Church welcomed new the Rev. Ryan Busby to the staff in November 2020. A Texas native, Busby saw the effects of the pandemic firsthand during his tenure at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco.
“I saw COVID-19 go through my friends and my congregation,” he said. “I also did multiple COVID funerals.”
Busby’s experience with the pandemic brought a new sense of precaution to First Baptist. Shortly after his arrival, he gave a tour to members of the Danville Police Department, who planned to use their facilities as a training ground for new recruits. Following the initial tour, Busby discovered one of the members had COVID-19, which led to a 6-week quarantine, First Baptist’s closure and a return to digital services.
With the precaution comes a sense of exhaustion, something Busby felt even before his move to Danville.
“We deal with so many different perspectives from both inside and outside our congregation,” he said. “These perspectives add to the weight we already feel, and we constantly have to ask how we can love each other best.”
Back to in-person
First Baptist is still operating digitally, but Busby said the church has plans to reopen soon.
At Sacred Heart, Father Jonathan Goertz has seen a steady increase in parishioner in-person attendance over the past month. He attributes this rise to increased vaccinations and Lent season, where people are more comfortable attending in-person services.
The trials and tribulations of social distancing has kept Goertz from seeing many parishioners, some of which he hasn’t seen since the pandemic took hold. In accordance with Northam’s guidelines, Sacred Heart’s sanctuary can cater up to 100 parishioners at a time. Under normal circumstances, the sanctuary can hold 600.
“We miss folks,” Goertz said. “For some, the distance just adds to the disconnect and uncertainty.”
Despite that uncertainty, Goertz remains steadfast in his faith and the church’s ability to maintain it.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re praying through a camera or praying in person,” he said. “God is still with us wherever we are.”
