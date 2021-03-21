Despite pandemic challenges, Danville churches keep the faith flowing

Due to conflicting COVID-19 regulations between Virginia and North Carolina, Union reopened on July 4 at a limited capacity and have continued to operate within state-mandated guidelines. Cook remains optimistic that better days are still to come and emphasized the church’s responsibility during national tragedies.

“People still need a source of hope,” he said. “There was never an option not to continue. It’s like Chic-Fil-A running out of chicken: that’ll never happen, and the church will never run out of hope to give.”

First Baptist Church welcomed new the Rev. Ryan Busby to the staff in November 2020. A Texas native, Busby saw the effects of the pandemic firsthand during his tenure at Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco.

“I saw COVID-19 go through my friends and my congregation,” he said. “I also did multiple COVID funerals.”

Busby’s experience with the pandemic brought a new sense of precaution to First Baptist. Shortly after his arrival, he gave a tour to members of the Danville Police Department, who planned to use their facilities as a training ground for new recruits. Following the initial tour, Busby discovered one of the members had COVID-19, which led to a 6-week quarantine, First Baptist’s closure and a return to digital services.