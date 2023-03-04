Technically, the Danville Historical Society has already passed its golden anniversary.

However, with the historic modern-day pandemic still looming large in 2021, celebrating five decades just wasn't meant to be.

Until now.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Holiday Tour, the Danville Historical Society is turning back the hands of time by two years to mark the organization's 50 years of telling the unknown stories of Danville.

"The tour is going to be pretty spectacular, and celebrates DHS’s contributions to the area, so why not celebrate DHS at the same time," Executive Director Robin Marcato told the Register & Bee this week.

The society was born in 1971, the brainchild of Mary Cahill. At the time, the mission was to save historic structures often doomed by urban sprawl.

That meant some of Danville's most historic homes were torn down. The group wanted to protect the rest, Marcato said.

"Over time, the group bought and restored buildings, placed markers and created historical districts," she explained.

At first, it was called the Danville Historical District, but it goes by the name of the Old West End today.

The organization is no longer in the business of buying and fixing up homes. Instead — being the caretakers of the largest archive collection in Southside — they work with homeowners researching their own gems of the pat.

The Danville Historical Society has some 200,000 pieces tucked away. The largest problem, Marcato said, is a lack of an inventory.

"We find incredible material every day, but a lot of it is undated," she explained. "We would love to have more volunteers to come and look through photographs to identify places, people, etc."

Her path to Danville

Marcato's path to Danville started in 2018 after she left her job with the federal government, looking for what she called "a quiet place" to raise her 5-year-old.

While driving through Danville, her daughter saw the iconic "Home" sign in the River District. Those letters used to sit atop the White Mill building, part of the "Home of Dan River Fabrics" sign that greeted visitors entering Danville from the east when Dan River Inc. was a fabric of daily life in the city.

When her young child saw the bright red neon letters, she asked to get out of the car.

"She ran toward the letters yelling we had found our home and well, it felt so right, so we moved here," Marcato said. "We love it."

The rest — pardon the pun — is history.

Marcato became part of the Danville Historical Society when she was asked to be president of the board in 2021.

"My aim from day one was to make all this incredible history accessible," she told the Register & Bee. "After the grants I was writing started bringing in money, the board asked me to resign and become the executive director."

With her new part-time position, she decided it was time to bring in help. That's when she hired archivists Joe Scott and Cody Wade Foster, both also working part-time.

The group's mission

"We see ourselves as a community resource, not just for research and genealogy, but a place where everyone can come to learn and discuss the different stories of Danville," Marcato explained when asked about the vision of the society.

And she's quick to note there's new blood flowing in the organization rooted in all things history.

"DHS has an entirely new board, and is now run by a very young and diverse group of people," she said.

In fact, they eliminated one obstacle this year that could be a financial burden to some: the society no longer has a traditional membership.

"Now, all current and former residents of Danville automatically are a member, without a fee," she explained. "The thinking is that this will encourage participation and understanding of local history to all communities, no matter their income."

Marcato hopes this will empower the younger generation's drive for hometown pride. It's that kind of passion of the past that sparks interest to protect and restore the relics of Danville.

Home for history

Marking a milestone in history, the society now has a permanent home at 406 Cabell St. That's in the River District near the Danville Science Center and the Community Market.

"It’s located in a part of the city that is still undergoing a massive redevelopment so its very exciting," Marcato said. "When we first came here, we had no neighbors or sidewalks, and now we have both."

The space is still a work-in-progress, so things "look a little rough" amid interior upgrades.

Given the part-time status of the three employees, the society is only open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday by appointment.

"At some point, when we raise enough money to have full time staff, we’ll be open every day," Marcato said. "We average several hundred requests for information every month, not to mention walk ins, so having full time hours is our ultimate goal."

The items

Among one of the rarest items is a ledger from 1798 — the oldest in Virginia, according to Marcato — that shows what Danville locals were purchasing when the city was only 5 years old.

"Every name is recognizable because most have streets named after them," she explained.

The group also has hundreds of thousands of photos including those in the John Tate Collection. Tate was a photographer for the Danville Register and The Bee and his collection of negatives and scrapbooks are slowing becoming part of the digital world.

"Tate was also the police photographer for years, so we also have the evidence photos he took," Marcato said.

Other items in the sprawling society collection features documents during Danville's civil rights era.

Going deeper into the past, they also have "William Sutherlin’s business papers, cancelled checks and all" along with the "entire Stratford College history, with personal papers and memorabilia dating back to its beginnings as the Danville Female College."

The organization also will soon receive the collection from the local tobacco museum.

"The material won’t be merged into DHS’s collection, but stay a collection in its own right," Marcato said.

That'll add another nearly 40,000 items to the assortment of peices from the society, but it'll need to be both catalogued and digitized.

"We are thrilled about this because most of the material has been in storage for 30 years and inaccessible," she said.

Anyone who wants to donate can call ahead or just "swing by" during normal office hours.

Learn more online at danvillehistory.org.