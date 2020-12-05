'Disturbing trend' emerges in Danville-area COVID-19 battle: Patients not revealing details that could alert others of exposure

A "disturbing trend" of COVID-19 patients withholding information critical to alerting others potentially exposed to the rampant illness is on the rise in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
"It’s not a new issue but this disturbing trend has been increasing particularly over the past month or so," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee this week.
When the health department is alerted of a positive test, they begin what's known as contact tracing. In general, that's a process of finding people who may have been exposed to the positive case and asking them to quarantine in case they've also become infected.
Health officials are experiencing more people not sharing their contacts, which limits the ability to mitigate community spread.
"Some whom we call are somewhat passively resistant while others are more openly critical of our efforts to investigate and trace," Spillmann wrote in the email. "Accurately identifying positives and their close contacts who have been exposed is crucial to containing and mitigating spread of this pandemic."
The health director didn't have an exact percentage of the defiant encounters, but said more contact tracers have reported the problem lately.
The overreaching issue comes when someone is asymptomatic — showing no signs of the illness — or presymptomatic, which means they will become a positive case. In both situations, experts agree the person can spread the coronavirus. Without proper contact tracing to alert people they were exposed, they could easily — and unknowingly — pass COVID-19 on to someone else.
"We want all to know that we do this out of dedication to and compassion for our community members, and neither to invade anyone’s privacy nor to interfere with their freedoms," Spillmann said.
Cases surge
Support Local Journalism
This comes as the region is experiencing a surge of cases, according to the University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model. Pittsylvania-Danville joins 21 other district across the state for the surge designation, which means based on a calculation of 100,000 population, cases have doubled. The 100,000-mark is used to put all localities on the same footing.
On Saturday, Danville and Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 recorded 58 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus for a tally of 3,597. That sharp increase may be in part because of a backlog of cases added to the Virginia Health Department's dashboard for Saturday.
Locally, cases have accelerated since mid-November when about 19 new infections were recorded daily. The average daily caseload is up to 38 now.
There have been 75 COVID-19 deaths recorded so far in Danville and Pittsylvania County, four this week alone.
Also on Saturday, Virginia added 3,793 new cases, a single-day record albeit with the data backlog.
COVID-19 is "widely present in the communities throughout the commonwealth and the country," Spillmann noted. Many family units have experienced the spread also.
When asked if there was a particular thread of where cases may be spreading — for example, if it can be traced back to a grocery store or smaller establishments — health officials couldn't pinpoint anything beyond general community spread.
More accurate contact tracing would help in that area.
"So far this is an unknown," said Chris Garrett, the local emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. "Contact tracing is based on the information people can definitively advise us on."
Of course, as Spillmann said, the best way to "avoid having to speak" with the health department is to practice the 3W: Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.