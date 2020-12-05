'Disturbing trend' emerges in Danville-area COVID-19 battle: Patients not revealing details that could alert others of exposure

A "disturbing trend" of COVID-19 patients withholding information critical to alerting others potentially exposed to the rampant illness is on the rise in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

"It’s not a new issue but this disturbing trend has been increasing particularly over the past month or so," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee this week.

When the health department is alerted of a positive test, they begin what's known as contact tracing. In general, that's a process of finding people who may have been exposed to the positive case and asking them to quarantine in case they've also become infected.

Health officials are experiencing more people not sharing their contacts, which limits the ability to mitigate community spread.

"Some whom we call are somewhat passively resistant while others are more openly critical of our efforts to investigate and trace," Spillmann wrote in the email. "Accurately identifying positives and their close contacts who have been exposed is crucial to containing and mitigating spread of this pandemic."

The health director didn't have an exact percentage of the defiant encounters, but said more contact tracers have reported the problem lately.