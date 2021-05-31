Dog dies in Danville house fire that spreads to second home

A dog died in a Monday morning fire that damaged two homes in the northern part of Danville.

Responding to a reported blaze at 130 East Thomas St. at about 9 a.m. Monday, firefighters also found the neighboring house at 126 East Thomas St. on fire.

Crews moved in to attack the flames and quickly brought the fire under control at both homes, a news release from the Danville Fire Department reported.

No one was inside either structure at the time of the fire, but a dog did perish, the news release reported.

The fire started at 126 East Thomas St. by what the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office described as “electrical in nature,” causing heavy fire damage. The flames then leaped next door where that home suffered damage to the exterior right side wall and roof.

The American Red Cross is helping two families with shelter.

There were no injuries reported at either home.

In all, four engines and one ladder truck responded Monday morning, assisted by a safety officer and command unit. A fire marshal also was called to the scene. In addition, the Danville Police Department and Danville Life Saving Crew units descended on the area for assistance, along with Danville Utilities.