 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog found dead in Danville fire
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Dog found dead in Danville fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A dog died in a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a home in Danville.

It was about 5 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 114 Freeze Road. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from the small one-story home onto the carport.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes and crews deemed it under control by about 5:50 p.m., battalion chief Chris Key wrote in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage, the news release stated. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

While no injuries were reported, a dog was found dead in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert