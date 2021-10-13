 Skip to main content
Dog saved from building fire in Danville
DANVILLE

Dog saved from building fire in Danville

A dog was rescued from a Tuesday afternoon fire in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department was called to 314 Mount Cross Road — H2O Zone Pool & Spa — at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the single-story building, a news release reported.

The fire was found in the back of the building and quickly put out. More firefighters searched the facility and discovered a dog. After removing the canine from the building, "Resuscitative efforts were provided to the dog and the owner transported the dog to a local veterinary clinic for treatment," the release stated. Fire officials did not know the dog's condition.

The cause of the blaze remains still under investigation. The business suffered minor fire damage and moderate smoke damage throughout the building.

Crews were on scene for a little more than an hour.

—From staff reports

