A dog was saved from a Friday afternoon fire that damaged a Danville home, authorities report.

It was shortly after 5 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 188 Noel Ave. to find flames and smoke coming from windows on two ends of the house, according to a news release.

The first arriving engine was able to "keep the fire in check" until other units arrived.

"At that time an interior attack was made by crews as well as a search to confirm no one was in the structure," officials wrote in the release, confirming earlier reports that no one was home when the fire was reported.

A dog was saved from the blaze, however.

One bedroom suffered heavy fire damage and the rest of the home had smoke damage. The cause wasn't know, but the fire marshal's office was called to investigate.

The occupants will be staying with family, the fire department said.

