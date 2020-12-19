Dog tag, other items of Danville World War II soldier found in Germany

For two sisters, the holiday season will be a little happier this year.

Thanks to the efforts of a group in Germany and members of the Danville Historical Society, Laura Bass and Stacey Musselman are set to receive a dog tag and a shaving kit that was used by their grandfather's brother, Paxton Musselman, in Europe while he was serving in World War II.

Getting the items will bring a small beam of light during a dark time.

"It's been a terrible year in general and then all these people who have been so nice have gone out of their way to do something for us, even in Germany," Bass said during a telephone interview from Atlanta, where she lives and is CEO of a law firm. "It kind of reminds you that people are fantastic."

The group, "The Research Group for the Missing," is headed by Uwe Benkel and uses metal detectors to look for dog tags and other items from World War I and World War II.

Joseph Paxton Musselman was born in 1907, grew up in Danville and was killed in action on March 3, 1945, in Cologne, Germany.