Dog tag, other items of Danville World War II soldier found in Germany

For two sisters, the holiday season will be a little happier this year.
Thanks to the efforts of a group in Germany and members of the Danville Historical Society, Laura Bass and Stacey Musselman are set to receive a dog tag and a shaving kit that was used by their grandfather's brother, Paxton Musselman, in Europe while he was serving in World War II.
Getting the items will bring a small beam of light during a dark time.
"It's been a terrible year in general and then all these people who have been so nice have gone out of their way to do something for us, even in Germany," Bass said during a telephone interview from Atlanta, where she lives and is CEO of a law firm. "It kind of reminds you that people are fantastic."
The group, "The Research Group for the Missing," is headed by Uwe Benkel and uses metal detectors to look for dog tags and other items from World War I and World War II.
Joseph Paxton Musselman was born in 1907, grew up in Danville and was killed in action on March 3, 1945, in Cologne, Germany.
A member of the group, Cliff Pragenberg, found the dog tag on Oct. 18 while metal detecting in a wooded area in Bad Honningen, Germany, near Cologne. The area is in the western part of the country on the Rhine River.
Iain Walker, who helps the group, said it has completed 10 such projects and has another 10 in the works.
"These projects are extremely rewarding for me," Walker said via email Tuesday.
Walker does research to further identify people from the dog tags and to identify the families.
As time passes after historic periods, including cataclysmic events like world wars, "it's not necessarily personal and can lose meaning," he said.
"However, when we work on projects like these, it makes it more personal and you start to compartmentalize the research first into a person you don't know but ultimately to a family you meet and develop a relationship with," he said.
Making the connection
Walker connected with Danville Historical Society President Kendall Ratliffe, and society member Robin Marcato conducted the research linking Bass and Stacey Musselman to the items.
"It was just like doing a tree in genealogy," Marcato said. "I started with Paxton's parents and worked my way down. Genealogy is a fantastic jigsaw puzzle. The more pieces you have, the clearer the picture is."
After mapping out a family tree, she dug through records including copies of the old Danville Bee, checking news bits from obituaries and wedding announcement to church meetings and social engagements — such as who was in town visiting family, she said.
Once she found out Bass' and Stacey Musselman's names, she searched LinkedIn and Facebook for them. "And from there to the whitepages," Marcato said.
"The Musselman family was quite well known around here," she said. "Joseph's [Paxton's] two sisters were Virginia, who was a published writer, and Caroline, who served for years on the DHS board."
'Joyful feeling'
With Americans feeling the pain of disconnection from COVID-19-related restrictions on gatherings, "it's a joyful feeling" to enable two sisters to feel a bond with a relative from the past, Ratliffe said.
"We get to be involved and part of their story," Ratliffe said.
When reached Wednesday, Stacey Musselman said she and Bass will likely create a type of display with the shaving kit and dog tag. She said the find was exciting.
"For someone to call and say they did research and found something so significant and impactful to our family over in the woods in Germany was exciting," said Stacey, who also lives in Atlanta and is a customer logistics manager with Avery Products.
Bass, who was born in Germany, and Lynchburg-born Stacey, both grew up in Lynchburg and Raleigh, North Carolina, before moving to Atlanta. As children, they frequently visited their great-grandmother in Danville.
"There are just so many good memories of Danville," Bass said. "It just has a special place in our hearts."
The family had "a lot of reverence for [Paxton]," she said.
"He was a very nice man, very good looking," Bass said. "You could just tell he was special in some way."
Paxton was one of four siblings, which included the sisters' grandfather who was the only one to have a child — Bass's and Stacey's father, William Stacey Musselman Jr., Bass said.
"Tragically, that one son [the sisters' father] died when I was 5," Bass said. He passed away at 32 of cancer in 1967, she said.
"It's just sad to me that the line ended," Bass said.
Danville Elks Lodge No. 227 has a scholarship in Paxton's name, the J.P. Musselman & Veteran's Memorial Scholarship.
The dog tag and shaving kit, which includes a rusted old razor handle, renew their sense of being a part of a family lineage.
"We didn't have cousins and so for this to come up around this time, it just reminded us that we do have family and that there is a history there and it's something to be proud of," Bass said.
