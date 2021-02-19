Donations pouring in for the man identified by family as injured Danville Utilities lineman

More than $30,000 has been raised in two days through a GoFundMe site for injured electrical lineman Jesse Flack.

“Jesse is a lineman that has been working relentlessly this past week during an ice storm to help everyone get power back to their homes. On Tuesday morning he had a tragic accident while working and is in the hospital with life altering injuries. We hope y’all can support him and his family in their time of need,” reads the fundraising post created Wednesday by Joseph Bouffard.

Danville Utilities has not confirmed that Flack is the lineman who was hurt Tuesday morning while restoring power to a customer who lost service over the weekend, but Flacks’ family and friends have identified him as the one.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lineman known to be Flack was reported to be in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a release Wednesday from the city said.

He was injured at around 11 a.m. on Sugartree Church Road in Pittsylvania County while restoring power to a customer who had lost service following an ice storm Feb. 13.

He was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist after the Brosville Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.