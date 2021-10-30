'Don't let your guards down.' Dan River Region infections drop, but virus still 'serious and dangerous.'

It's possible to receive a different booster than the original vaccine, but the health department is urging residents to consult with a doctor or health care provider to figure out which is best for the individual.

The first clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the 640 Rescue Station located at 1604 Riceville Road in Java. A Friday clinic is planned from 8 a.m. to noon at Three Arc Family Life located at 427 E. Thomas St. in Danville. Another clinic will be hosted Tuesday for employees only of Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.

In addition to boosters, these clinics will also provide first and second doses. The Johnson and Johnson and Moderna versions are available to anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer shot can be administered to those 12 and up, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18, the health department noted.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Register by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Outbreaks

New outbreaks of COVID-19 have grown in recent weeks mainly because of a lag in posting data, Crawford confirmed.