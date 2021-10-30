'Don't let your guards down.' Dan River Region infections drop, but virus still 'serious and dangerous.'

Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 19 new COVID-19 infections per day.
That's a dramatic drop from about 78 in mid-September.
Also, fewer students are coming down with the virus. In turn, that means there's less classroom disruptions with potential quarantines.
Overall, these are positive signs the region is emerging from the pains of the fourth coronavirus wave.
But it's too early to declare victory.
"Don't let your guards down; this continues to be a serious and dangerous virus, and will likely be with us for several more months," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Simply put, we aren't yet to the "pre-COVID business as usual" stage, he said.
In the last week, nine new deaths — six Danville residents and three people who lived in Pittsylvania County — at the hands of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have officially reached the record books. The age range included those in their 50s to 80 and older. Two were men and the other seven were female.
Beyond simple demographic details, there's little revealed to the public when someone succumbs to COVID-19. And even though these deaths were added in daily dashboard updates this week, they likely occurred well before then.
Before the health department declares a fatality was related to COVID-19, officials wait for the death certificate, a process that can take two or more weeks. Then, there's sometimes an investigation that includes talking with a health care organization or family.
For that reason, deaths are generally known as a lagging indicator of the pandemic.
Risk remains
While the daily infection rate has decreased, the transmission of COVID-19 is still high in Southside Virginia and three-quarters of the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Danville and Pittsylvania County remained locked into a red-colored category that indicates a high risk for spread of the virus. The CDC recommends residents wear masks for indoor settings in areas with elevated risk of COVID-19 spread.
"It's important for everyone to continue to practice healthy hygiene, especially covering cough, sneezing, handwashing and staying home when ill," Spillmann wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
In fact, what Spillmann calls the three Ws — washing hands, wearing a mask and watching distance — are just as important now as anytime during the pandemic.
Locally, most cases are coming from two situations, according to Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health. First, those being infected now aren't vaccinated. Second, those who are vaccinated aren't practicing those precautions, leading to what's known as a breakthrough case.
"It's important to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to practice the three Ws," Crawford explained.
Vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. No vaccine is a 100% safeguard against catching any illness. However, vaccinated individuals are far less likely to need to be hospitalized and generally exhibit mild symptoms, compared to those who are fully vaccinated, health experts agree.
In Danville, 57% of adults are fully vaccinated. Pittsylvania County trails the city with only 52% of residents 18 and older considered in full-vaccination status.
Getting a boost
"If you've already completed your initial vaccine series and are eligible for a booster, please consider getting a booster as well," Spillmann said. "Boosters are now available for all three vaccines."
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is offering booster shots at mobile vaccine clinics next week. Anyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson version at least two months ago may receive a booster dose.
For those who received the Pfizer or Modera shot at least six months ago, the CDC recommends boosters for those 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities or anyone with an underlying medical condition.
It's possible to receive a different booster than the original vaccine, but the health department is urging residents to consult with a doctor or health care provider to figure out which is best for the individual.
The first clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the 640 Rescue Station located at 1604 Riceville Road in Java. A Friday clinic is planned from 8 a.m. to noon at Three Arc Family Life located at 427 E. Thomas St. in Danville. Another clinic will be hosted Tuesday for employees only of Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.
In addition to boosters, these clinics will also provide first and second doses. The Johnson and Johnson and Moderna versions are available to anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer shot can be administered to those 12 and up, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18, the health department noted.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Register by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Outbreaks
New outbreaks of COVID-19 have grown in recent weeks mainly because of a lag in posting data, Crawford confirmed.
However, there are two current outbreaks in the region. One, at Gretna Health & Rehabilitation Center, has infected two dozen individuals and caused at least one death, according to the Virginia Department of Health. When cases or deaths are fewer than five, the department shields the actual number from public view in an effort to protect privacy.
The outbreak at the Gretna nursing home was reported Oct. 20 and is still in progress as of Friday's update. A period of 28 days must pass without a new COVID-19 case before the health department removes the active designation.
In Danville, eight cases are associated with an outbreak at the Arc of Southside that was reported Sept. 21. That outbreak, according to Friday's update, was still listed as active.
In all, 1,950 cases are linked to 77 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County since the pandemic began. The majority of those — 29 — have happened in congregate settings, a catch-all category that includes places like businesses, churches and community gatherings.
A total of 112 deaths are associated with those outbreaks.
Schools and children
Since July 11, 728 children — anyone 17 and under — have tested positive for COVID-19, the health department reports. Of those, seven had to be hospitalized.
With an overall retreat of cases, educational settings are reporting less infections popping up as well.
As of Friday afternoon, Danville Public Schools only listed five active infections among students and two in employees. Pittsylvania County had only 22 active cases spread among all schools in Friday's online dashboard. Ten of those infections were in employees.
Averett University on Friday had no current positive cases of COVID-19. Also, there were no individuals awaiting test results and no one in quarantine.
Danville Community College was notified Tuesday that a student tested positive for the virus, but health officials determined there were no other exposures.