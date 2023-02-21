The River District Association will host its third session of Start-Up Slam, an event designed for members of the community to network and share business ideas.

Modeled after a poetry slam, it will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the River District Event Center located at 136 S. Ridge Street.

The cost is $10 per person — paid in cash at the door — and it's open to anyone in the community, according to a news release. The price includes what's described as a "simple meal."

Reservations are required since there's a limit of 100 people.

“We want to make sure we have the tools in place to 'grow our own' business owners from inside our community," Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, said in a statement. "Giving people an incentive to spend time thinking of — and sharing — good ideas will help people latch on to something that could one day turn into a very successful business."

However, Schwartz said the real purpose is to connect the community and give residents "real resources to see firsthand that they can create change in their lives right here in Danville.”

Anyone age 5 and up can share their business idea. Children under 5 can attend at no cost, but will not get to vote for their favorite idea.

Up to 15 people will be allowed to share their ideas with the crowd selected by random drawing. There's a 3-minute limit for the business pitch.

At the end of the evening, attendees will vote for their favorite idea and the top vote-getter will take home all the cash collected at the door.

Schwartz said no formal business plan is required, they just want "great ideas."

The only stipulation is the ideas must be something that's not yet established.

To reserve a seat, call the River District Association office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassocia6on.com.

The organization — formerly Downtown Danville Association — was formed in 1999 to coordinate efforts to revitalize the downtown Danville community, now called the River District. Since 2016, the group and the city of Danville have enjoyed accredited status under the National and Virginia Main Street Programs; the program and accreditation are recognized nationally as one of the most successful formulas for downtown revitalization.