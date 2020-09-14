Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered Friday in Chatham

The Virginia Department of Health will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday in Chatham.
The tests will be available on a first-come first-serve basis, according to a post on Pittsylvania County government's Facebook page.
There's no payment or insurance needed, and appointments are not required.
The drive-thru testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Pittsylvania County Health Department located at 200 H.G. McGhee Drive in Chatham.
