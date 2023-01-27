Drivers riding wave of gas price increases in Dan River Region

Amid soaring gas prices — again — auto club AAA expects drivers will continue to ride a wave of jumps at the pump.

In Virginia, prices are 44 cents higher than a month ago and stand 26 cents higher than last year at the end of January.

One factor, according to AAA, is the unusually mild winter so far, leading to more people venturing on the roadways than normal. That demand helps to push the prices high.

In addition, the cost of crude oil has been nudging upward and settled just over $80 a barrel Thursday. Crude oil is the major factor when it comes to setting the costs consumers pay when filling up a tank.

"Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy said.

"Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn't been slowed much by a surge in new COVID cases," he said, also noting America's releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have ended.

"Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter," he said. "Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating."

On Friday, Danville residents were paying an average of $3.36 for a gallon of gas. It was three cents higher over in Pittsylvania County.

“The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” Andrew Gross, a spokesperson with AAA, said in a statement this week. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of fuel was $3.50 on Friday, up 8 cents since Monday, according to AAA. If demand continues, it's likely costs will increase through the weekend.

As far as diesel, that national average also has risen in the last week by nearly 3 cents to average at $4.60 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Diesel is what fuels the tanks of big rig trucks delivering goods across the country.