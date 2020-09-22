Drones deployed to reassess property values in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County is taking a new perspective of property reassessments: a view from above.
Officials enlisted a new company, Brightminds, that uses drone technology to capture aerial images of county properties. The unmanned flying machines eliminate the problems normally associated with reassessments, such as the occasional aggressive dog or a property owner who won't allow access.
This process is underway and will continue for the next year. Periodic reassessment of property values is legally required by the state, according to a news release from Pittsylvania County. The assessments determine how much taxes residents pay and are based on current market values. The county generally operates on a 4-year reassessment cycle.
Brightminds is currently the only reassessment company in the state using drone technology.
“We stand apart as far as the information and data we're able to provide the county by using this approach,” said Brightminds partner William Cole, a Caswell County, North Carolina, native who previously worked as an assessor in Danville. "We feel like it's a lot more thorough than just sending someone out on foot to walk around and taking one picture, maybe two."
County officials say this approach allows them to efficiently gather more equal information for every property, home and business. Even though using this methods will provide more comprehensive information and imaging, the cost for Pittsylvania County is significantly less than the previous reassessment.
“Brightminds is utilizing state-of-the-art technology for the reassessment of Pittsylvania County properties, which will improve the efficiency of the process and the quality of the results,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman stated in the news release.
The county says a "clearly identified certified FAA pilot" with Brightminds will use different takeoff points to complete the flyovers. Then assessors will look over the photos taken by the drones and flag properties that don't match with a previous record. Those properties will need to be assessed in person.
Cole and company founder Steven Chastang said they start the firm after seeing what they called "inefficient methods for reassessment" in Virginia localities.
They've done work for other places, like King William and Essex counties. However, Pittsylvania County, is the largest venture they've tackled, both in terms of population and landmass area.
Notices of updated property values will be mailed to each property owner in the fall of 2021, the county reported. Those updated values will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.