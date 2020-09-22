Drones deployed to reassess property values in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County is taking a new perspective of property reassessments: a view from above.

Officials enlisted a new company, Brightminds, that uses drone technology to capture aerial images of county properties. The unmanned flying machines eliminate the problems normally associated with reassessments, such as the occasional aggressive dog or a property owner who won't allow access.

This process is underway and will continue for the next year. Periodic reassessment of property values is legally required by the state, according to a news release from Pittsylvania County. The assessments determine how much taxes residents pay and are based on current market values. The county generally operates on a 4-year reassessment cycle.

Brightminds is currently the only reassessment company in the state using drone technology.

“We stand apart as far as the information and data we're able to provide the county by using this approach,” said Brightminds partner William Cole, a Caswell County, North Carolina, native who previously worked as an assessor in Danville. "We feel like it's a lot more thorough than just sending someone out on foot to walk around and taking one picture, maybe two."