Dry conditions spark burning ban in Danville

The Danville Fire Department has implemented a burning ban amid continued dry conditions.

The measure was instituted Tuesday morning after drought conditions sparked a serious risk of widespread fires in nearly all areas of the state, a news release reported.

The ban will stay in place until the dry conditions alleviate with either significant rain or snow.

Violating the ban is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $2,500.

"During these dry conditions, the public is asked to be extremely careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal or any other items that could cause a fire," the fire department's release reported.

For more information, call the Danville Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office at 434-799-5226.

—From staff reports