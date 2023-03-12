Trees and plants that bloomed during February's abnormally warm weather — called a "false spring" in agriculture circles — could be in trouble if temperatures dip below freezing this week.

It's the same reason pollen appeared ahead of schedule this year, causing sneezing and suffering to start earlier for those with allergies.

"It's not completely unheard of — we've seen spring come early for the last few years," Corey Riedel, Danville's horticultural extension agent, explained to the Register & Bee.

This year, it just happened a little earlier than normal. For this area, the last frost date is normally around April 15.

Trees and plants already flowering — like cherry trees, Callery pears, red bud, red maple, forsythia, azaleas and rhododendron — likely will lose flowers and new growth from frost damage.

"This setback most likely won't kill our trees and shrubs (unless it's already under considerable stress), but in a month or two when real spring comes, the tree will have to put its stored resources into remaking the leaves and flowers it lost," Riedel wrote in an email. "The tree will be behind and playing catch up."

It is sometimes possible for these setbacks to cause the tree to not flower and produce fruit this season.

"The trees will also most likely not be able to produce as many flowers and fruits as it does on normal years with no false spring," he said.

In general, any temperature below 32 degrees can create damage to the new growth on plants. The National Weather Service is forecasting sub-freezing temperatures overnight Tuesday through Thursday before a brief warm-up.

The weather service believes overall temperatures will be below normal through the end of the month.

"Plants typically get ready for cold weather in the fall based on environmental conditions," Riedel explained. "These plants can then produce chemicals like antifreeze that make the plants freeze resistant."

Simply put, the plants stall new growth then. When temperatures warm up — like what happened in February — the plants exit the dormant phase and start to flower.

"Even a mild frost after this point will likely cause damage," he said.

For most homeowners, this may not cause a major problem.

"But it can cause a huge loss in overall agriculture," Riedel wrote. "Think about all the poor cherry producers who lose most of their crop."

Riedel said the best way to protect plants is to cover them with sheets, towels, blankets, cardboard or tarps. Doing so will protect them for about 5 hours of 28-degree weather.

"Cover the plants before it gets dark in order to keep the warm air around the plant," he said. "Remove the coverings first thing in the morning so condensation doesn't build up and freeze again under the covering."

Riedel also recommends not to plant until the last frost date of April 15.