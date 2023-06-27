An extra 1% sales tax — a measure approved by Pittsylvania County voters in November after falling shy by 14 ballots in 2021 — goes into effect Saturday to raise money for educational capital projects.

The referendum passed with 52% of residents siding with the increase to fund projects for the county’s aging elementary schools. The November vote represented a do-or-die moment after being narrowly defeated the previous year.

The increase will bring the sales tax rate to 6.3% but does not apply to groceries, essential personal hygiene projects, agriculture items and medication.

It will funnel funding to get rid of the mobile units at the county’s elementary schools and upgrade the heating, ventilating and air conditioning — commonly called HVAC — in the classrooms.

“It’s a safety issue, with all of the kids going outside of the building,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee in an interview.

There are six elementary schools that use the mobile units because there’s not enough adequate space.

The solution is to add wings to the buildings, according to Mike Hutson, director of maintenance and facilities for Pittsylvania County Schools.

That’s what happened when it came to renovating the high schools more than a decade ago.

“We just attached a hall and added a wing when we did the renovations,” Hutson explained.

It’ll be the same process for the elementary facilities, many of which were built in the early 1960s. Brosville Elementary School, constructed in 1938, is the oldest of the system’s buildings.

Built in 1996, Twin Springs and Gretna are the newest.

When it comes to the window air conditioning units, it adds an enhanced audio obstacle for the instructor to overcome.

“Quieter is much better,” Jones explained. “When teachers teach over that air conditioning unit, it’s a job, you have to really project.”

Aside from no longer straining a voice, the overall classroom comfort and health level should dramatically increase.

The funding

Jones explained before they can get a solid idea of how much money the sales tax will generate, they need to wait for three months of receipts.

Earlier estimates indicated the 1% sales tax will raise about $70 million of the course of the 19 years.

However, those numbers didn’t factor in a potential tourism boom when the full Caesars Virginia casino opens by the end of 2024 in Danville.

“But that will increase it, one would think with people coming into the area,” Jones said.

“We will have no idea what the amount will be until we start receiving the funds,” Pittsylvania County director of finance Kim Van Der Hyde, explained to the Register & Bee.

Even though the increased tax starts Saturday, it’ll be September before the state funds come in showing the results.

“Sales tax receipts are held back for two months before they are disbursed,” she explained.

Once a better grasp comes on the amount of money coming in, Pittsylvania County can issue a bond — a government equivalent of a loan — so the school system has access to money to start making upgrades.

“The interest rate will be market driven and at this point, we are unsure when we will be starting this process nor the amount we will need to finance,” Van Der Hyde said.

The county mailed out postcards to businesses impacted by the increase in May. Also, they pushed out the same information via social medial planforms as another reminder to try to reach more people.

About the tax

Danville residents voted in favor of the sales tax in 2021. Halifax County was one of the first localities in the state to approve the tax in a 2019 ballot measure.

Before putting it before voters, the General Assembly had to sign off on the referendum.The tax is designed as a way to raise money by not putting the burden on just the residents. Instead, visitors who eat and shop in a locality help to build the tax coffers.

Had Pittsylvania County voters not approved it the second time around, the only other way to raise the money would be through increased personal property taxes.

“It would have to be done through the raising of revenues through taxation,” Kenyon Scott, assistant superintendent of operations for Pittsylvania County School, said in an interview.Jones estimated the needed upgrades will run the school system about $59 million.

“At some point, all of those things were going to come due,” Jones noted if they essentially continued to “kick the can” down the road. “And that would have been a big ask for the county.”

The sales tax revenue can only be used for capital projects, Jones explained. The money cannot be allocated for other avenues, such as teacher salaries.

The superintendent expressed his appreciation to the “work of the county” and especially to voters who helped to pass the referendum.

“It will make a difference for the children,” he said.

Right now, they are just in the preliminary stages of design, but hopefully by next summer more concrete details on the renovations will emerge, Hutson said.

Other projects

Even before the sales tax money starts flowing, the county school system is embarking on building and safety upgrades to the tune of $30 million.

Part of that money comes from coronavirus relief funds, state grants known as the School Construction Assistant Program and carry over dollars from school-year savings.

“We’re tapping into every pot of money that we have, to get these things done,” Jones said.

“These guys really make a dollar go a long way,” the superintendent said of the leaders for maintenance.

For example, yearly savings can be transferred into a capital projects fund since the county allows the money to be carried over at the end of the fiscal year.

Some safety measures will be installed late this summer into early fall.

“The balancing act is doing that while kids are in the school building,” Jones said. “We’ll try to get that done during quiet time.”

The upgrades include vestibules — essentially an enclosed area between the outside door and the school — and security film on entrance doors.

Armoured One makes the attack-resistant film product that can go over any glass.

“It doesn’t stop you from getting in, but it slows you way down,” Hutson said.

A video shows someone shooting through a glass with the film about five times, according to Hutson. Then a man hits it with a baseball bat.

It takes five minutes of slamming it with that bat before a hole is created large enough for a hand to get through.

“Our plan is to do that on all of our exterior doors this summer,” Jones said, explaining that the safety of the students is the No. 1 priority.

The county middle schools and some elementary schools will receive upgrades to roofs starting this summer.

Other HVAC replaces are included in the $30 million of capital projects that will happen well before the sales tax funding comes into play.

The payoff

“Any newer and up-to-date buildings also spur economic development,” Scott said, something economic development officials said is an attractive selling point to industries.

“Our region invests heavily in educational advancement and improvements, and it never goes unnoticed by industries that visit our community,” Kattie Saunders, project manager with the county’s economic development office, told the Register & Bee. “I believe industries admire how much we care about the success of our students and the educational opportunities that are being offered to them.”

When it comes to luring prospective industries to the region, Saunders said they spend a lot of time showcasing the workforce development opportunities.

“Industries are blown away at what our community has to offer through workforce development and training,” she said. “I would say that when it comes to companies deciding to locate here in Southern Virginia, our contribution to educational investment is a major influence in their decision making.”

Jones also extended praise to prior administration leaders and the Pittsylvania County School Board for investment dating back to two decades.

“I think our school board has been thoughtful in our renovation and building projects over the years,” he said, explaining they could have easily pushed the issue “down the road.”

The design of the county’s middle schools — completed in 2003 — are still modern by today’s standards.

“When you drive by those, they look brand new,” Jones said. “It’s good construction.”

And with those designs, it’s easy to expand with wings as needed.

Ready to grow

Bucking a trend of dwindling school population, Pittsylvania County gained 120 students for the first time this past year.

The reason? Jones points to emerging from COVID-19 and the “good instructors that are teaching in our classrooms.”

The face-to-face instruction value also plays a role in the bump in students, Scott said.

“I think we have quality instructions, quality teachers,” Jones explained. “We want to make sure our buildings meet our teachers’ needs and our students’ needs.”

The turn around could be just the beginning, especially if the county lands a large industry at the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill.

“We think we have capacity, but we are planning for that as well,” Jones said of growing more students in county schools. “We are planning for growth as economic development improves in the county.”