Officials believe the fire that damaged Woodberry Hills Elementary School and left its cafeteria kitchen unusable was arson. A suspect is being held in the Danville City Jail.

The Danville Police Department arrested and charged David Avery Meyer, 20, following the Saturday fire that occurred at Woodberry Hills Elementary School.

Meyer has been charged with burning or destroying a building by fire; careless damage of property by fire; and trespass on church or school property.

On Saturday, the Danville Police Department was called to assist the Danville Fire Department with an arson investigation at the elementary school.

A Danville Utilities worker initially spotted Meyer in the woods nearby the school, where he had set a stump on fire, according to a news release from the police department.

The utility worker and members of Danville Fire Department engaged with Meyer until police arrived. He was detained by police without incident, according to the police department.

"It's still under investigation," Danville Fire Department community risk deduction director Shelby Irving said of the incident.

Classes resumed Monday at the school, but students had their meals prepared and delivered from Galileo Magnet High School and ate them in their classrooms, Irving said, adding that there is no smell of smoke or fire at Woodberry Hills.

School maintenance workers spent the weekend airing out, mopping and cleaning the cafeteria, she said.

Cafeteria workers at Woodberry Hills school will be working at Galileo while the kitchen is being repaired, said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis.

The fire was reported at 11:47 a.m. Saturday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the loading dock just outside the schools' cafeteria, Irving said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:50 a.m., she said. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back corner of the school at 614 Audubon Drive in the northern part of the city.

Material at the loading dock at the north side of the building was on fire and flames had extended into the building, Irving said.

"There were able to make a quick knockdown," she said. But once they sprayed water on the fire, the cold water caused the hot windows to shatter.

"Once that fell apart, the fire went into the [kitchen]," Irving said.

“DFD crews made an interior attack on the fire with a quick knockdown and other units searched the interior of the school to verify that no one was occupying the building,” according to a news release from the fire department.

While the kitchen was left unusable, there was no damage to the dining room, Irving said.

The fire did not extend to the roof, according to the report. The incident resulted in about $120,000 worth of damage at the school, Irving said.

The release did not detail the extent of the damage, however Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis confirmed to the Register & Bee there was “quite a bit of damage” to the kitchen area of the school.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office and Danville Police Department crime scene are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In all, 16 members of the fire department responded to the school with three engines, a ladder truck, a support unit and a command unit.

In addition to the police department helping on scene, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and maintenance crews from Danville Public Schools also responded.