The Sovah School of Health Professions hosted its 20th annual graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

This year’s class had 22 graduates who earned their Associate of Applied Science degree in radiologic technology, general sonography or cardiovascular sonography.

“Over the past 18 months these graduates have shown fortitude, resilience, and perseverance, and their hard work should be applauded,” said Holly Reese, program director for the radiologic technology program. “It has been a pleasure working with each of them and witnessing their remarkable growth. We know they will do amazing things and be an asset to the imaging profession.”

Six graduates received academic honors. Makayla Crumpton was honored with the Cardiovascular Sonography Academic Excellence Award and Tia Price with the General Sonography Academic Excellence Award, which recognize students with the highest earned GPA. Hali Criswell, Megan Hollie, Nicole Lefebvre and Sarah Lovern were honored with the Academic Excellence Award for Radiologic Technology.

Tia Price and Leah Newbill both received Clinical Excellence Awards, while Hali Criswell took home both the Clinical Excellence and JRCERT Certificate of Excellence Awards.

The graduating class honored three individuals in recognition of exceptional mentoring and instruction of students in the clinical setting. They were selected from a group of more than 100 technologists employed at our clinical sites. This year’s Sonographer of the Year winners included Rueben Arney, Sovah Health-Danville and Patricia Moore, Carilion Roanoke. Chandler Payne, AAS-Spectrum Medical, was the recipient of the 2023 Technologist of the Year Award.