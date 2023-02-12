A program started at Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will grow across the commonwealth thanks to a multi-million dollar boost.

A partnership with employers, economic developers, K-12 school divisions and institutions of higher education, will use $3.4 million in GO Virginia funding to scale the Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers — known as GO TEC — framework across the state, according to a news release.

“The GO TEC framework has been incredibly successful, both as a pilot program right here in Danville and Pittsylvania County and as we have partnered with other localities across Virginia,” Julie Brown, vice president of advanced learning at the Institute, said. “With this additional funding from GO Virginia, we will be able to support the current and anticipated expansion into dozens of K-12 schools across multiple regions of the commonwealth."

GO Virginia is a business-led economic development initiative with a mission to change the way "Virginia’s diverse regions collaborate on economic and workforce development activities," according to the group's website.

"I’m excited to see how GO TEC makes a positive, direct impact on the students, educational systems, economic development efforts and overall success of these regions, just like it has in Southern Virginia,” Brown said.

The program starts in middle school and continues through high school grades and post-secondary programs. The goal is to "engage students in hands-on learning in high-demand career pathways," according to the news release.

It's designed to deliver workforce training through a collaborative effort.

The infusion of money will allow staff members to go into other GO Virginia regions to expand the GO TEC model.

"GO TEC Virginia 2025 demonstrates that like-minded leaders from education, business, non-profit organizations, and government can work together to create for our students a clear pathway to high-paying jobs in their hometowns,” said Tim Clark, chair of GO Virginia Region 3 Council. "GO Virginia Region 3 is pleased to have supported the growth of a partnership between IALR staff and Southern Virginia's school divisions and community colleges to make GO TEC a success for our students and businesses — a partnership that will now be expanded to benefit other regions in Virginia."

The $3.4 million was announced in December by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part of more than $5 million in grants.

The state funds are matched with $2.44 million in local and federal funds from partner organizations, according to the release.

GO TEC — which started as a pilot program in 2018 in Danville and Pittsylvania County — has a strong presence in GO Virginia Region 3, including Danville, Pittsylvania County and Martinsville city school divisions.