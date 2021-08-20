32 students, 4 staff members test positive for virus in Pittsylvania County Schools

As of Friday afternoon, 32 students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County Schools.

Dan River High School has the largest number of infected students — nine — and Chatham High School has five.

The majority of other schools only have one case reported since students returned to the classrooms Aug. 10.

Other students are in quarantine, but Superintendent Mark Jones did not provide a precise number when asked by the Register & Bee.

Students out of school because of an infection or exposure will have work provided to them so they can complete it at home, Jones said. School officials are looking for ways to ensure students complete any work missed during the year. One option is through summer school.

Before students returned for the 2021-22 school year, the state health commissioner issued a public health order addressing COVID-19. It states masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors ages 2 and older in all public school campus settings in Virginia, regardless of vaccination status.