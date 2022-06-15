50 laptops donated to Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program

As part of a nationwide effort to help bridge the digital divide and homework gap, AT&T is supporting Human I-T to provide Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program with 50 refurbished laptop computers.

Danville will provide these laptops to local students so they can access the digital resources they need to succeed in online learning.

The announcement was made during a special event called Project Graduation, which AT&T sponsors each year. This program helps area high school students to graduate and move on to college.

Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program will distribute the laptop computers to various community learning centers that are set up in the Danville region. Currently the program has 31 active sites and expects to grow to 50 sites when school starts in the fall. It has been a United Way Partner since 2002.

“I’ve been impressed with the work of the Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program for years," said Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville. "Their team is doing great things to help our children get the tools and support they need for success. Thanks to AT&T and Human I-T for making these laptops available to the kids in this program.”

“The Danville Public Schools is grateful for such a generous donation to our students,” said Angela Hairston, superintendent, Danville Public Schools. “The Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program continues to impact the learning loss due to the pandemic. This support from Human I-T and AT&T will benefit our students for years to come.”

“The Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program is blessed to have this collaborative relationship with AT&T. The support that we have received is amazing. The benefits our students are receiving will empower them for a lifetime. Thank you, AT&T,” said Kenneth Lewis, executive director of the program.

This program is the latest development within the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of our companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021-23 to address the digital divide through investments in digital literacy tools, education resources, broadband technology, low-cost internet service and computers, to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom.

“The pandemic heightened the challenges faced by the millions of students nationwide who currently lack the connectivity needed for online learning,” said Vince Apruzzese, president, AT&T Virginia. “AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like Human I-T and Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program to help close the homework gap for the most vulnerable students in the Danville area.”