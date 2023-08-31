More than six dozen high school juniors and seniors in Danville are spending a majority of their education day at Danville Community College on a path to earn an associate’s degree while graduating high school.

Now entering its second year, the Early College program has more then tripled its enrollment — from 21 to 74 — when students returned to campus Aug. 21.

“The concept grew out of a planning process between DCC and Danville Public Schools,” Danville Superintendent Angela Hairston explained to the Register & Bee. “We continually research best practices for increasing access to college and university experiences for our students.”

There’s no cost to students to attend the college classes since the school division picks up the tab from local funding. While earning college credit, the classes also satisfy the graduation requirements for high school.

In fact, that’s the first advantage Hairston pointed to: a reduction in overall college expenses, especially since the credits can transfer to other colleges and university under a transfer agreement.

“This opportunity is a financial windfall for so many parents whose students will continue on to a four-year college,” the superintendent said.

The Danville school system handles all of the transportation logistics, according to Cathy Pulliam, dean of student services at DCC. A bus brings the students to and from campus, and some are allowed to drive with the blessing of the school system.

Their day starts on the campus at 8 a.m. and runs through 12:40 p.m. Once the DCC classes are completed, the students return to high school to finish the day. This allows them to be involved in after-school activities.

Of the 74 students, 58 are from George Washington High School, 14 are from Galileo and two attend the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy.

The majority are juniors, but 18 seniors are embarking on the second year of the program to complete a degree.

Some of the classes are dedicated specifically to the Early College, but there are times when high school students learn right alongside “regular” college students, Pulliam explained.

“This allows for an authentic college experience for the students as they complete their first college degree,” she said.

To be accepted, students have to apply and are evaluated on things like GPA, attendance and extracurricular activities.“Students gain a realistic understanding of the skills necessary to handle the rigor of college courses while under the watchful eye of the parents and guardians,” Hairston said.

That includes going to class at DCC even when Danville schools may have a day off. On the flip side, the school system has what it calls “enrichment days” if the college isn’t in session.

An recent example is the two-week gap when public schools went back to class on Aug. 7 and when DCC kicked off its fall semester Aug. 21.

Via this program, students are immersed in daily college life compared to dual-enrollment classes offered in high school. In those courses, students will receive college credit.

“Dual enrollment offers a wide array of courses and through several technical programs, students are awarded career study certificates which build into diploma and degree programs,” Pulliam explained.

However, outside of governor’s school, the Early College program is the only way to get all of the courses needed for the Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in liberal arts.

Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services at DCC, called it an “incredible opportunity” for juniors in the city school system.

“As more parents and students hear about this program, I expect we will see continued growth and increased numbers for years to come,” he said in a statement.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership,” Hairston said. “Participation requires sacrifice and dedication to a program that is rewarding, but rigorous.”

She called it a “win-win” for the community, especially if the students stay in the region to work after graduation.

“We should be thankful to live in a community of partnerships and support for providing access to college courses within the high school schedule.”